Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PAO Severstal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVST   US8181503025

PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PAO Severstal : Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members

05/25/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members 
25-May-2021 / 10:03 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members 
 
25 May 2021 
 
PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related 
mining companies, announces that its Board of Directors at the absentee meeting held on 24 May 2021 has made several 
decisions, including: 
 
 1. To recognize the following Board members as independent directors: Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer, Alun Bowen, 
    Vladimir Mau, Alexander Auzan. To recognize Alexey Mordashov as a non-executive director.To re-elect Alexey 
    Mordashov as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal 
 2. To elect Sakari Tamminen as Senior independent director 
 3. To set the following composition of Board Committees: 
 
Audit Committee: 
  ? Alun Bowen - Chairman 
  ? Sakari Tamminen 
  ? Vladimir Mau 
 
Remuneration and Nomination Committee: 
  ? Sakari Tamminen - Chairman 
  ? Philip Dayer 
  ? Alun Bowen 
 
Health, Safety and Environmental Committee: 
  ? Philip Dayer - Chairman 
  ? Alexey Mordashov 
  ? Alexander Shevelev 
  ? Agnes Ritter 
  ? Alexander Auzan 
 
Therefore, 50% of the Board of Directors are independent non-executive directors. All members (100%) of the Audit 
Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee are independent non-executive directors. All Chairmen of Board 
Committees are independent directors. 
 
The Board of Directors also approved the amount of remuneration for its Auditor - JSC "KPMG" for  auditing Severstal's 
financial statements for 2021, series of related party transactions and updated some terms of conditions of the share 
register administration agreement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US8181503025 
Category Code:  ROM 
TIDM:           SVST 
LEI Code:       213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   107050 
EQS News ID:    1200036 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200036&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)

All news about PAO SEVERSTAL
03:05aPAO SEVERSTAL : Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members
EQ
03:05aPAO SEVERSTAL  : Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members
DJ
05/24PAO SEVERSTAL  : Results of the Annual General Meeting
DJ
05/24PAO SEVERSTAL : Results of the Annual General Meeting
EQ
05/12TUI AG  : Tui group half-year financial report 1 -5-
DJ
05/07PAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal increases its free float
EQ
05/07PAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal increases its free float
DJ
05/06PAO SEVERSTAL  : Severstal increases its free float
PU
05/06PAO SEVERSTAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons di..
DJ
04/27PAO SEVERSTAL  : Purchases 20% Interest In Construction Pipe Plant
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 512 M - -
Net income 2021 2 960 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,64x
Yield 2021 13,0%
Capitalization 19 584 M 19 584 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float -
Chart PAO SEVERSTAL
Duration : Period :
PAO Severstal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,09 $
Last Close Price 24,16 $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Agnes Ritter Director & Chief Technical Officer
Philip John Dayer Independent Non-Executive Director