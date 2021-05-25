PAO Severstal (SVST)
PAO Severstal: Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members
25-May-2021 / 10:03 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Re-election of Chairman of the Board and BoD members
25 May 2021
PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related
mining companies, announces that its Board of Directors at the absentee meeting held on 24 May 2021 has made several
decisions, including:
1. To recognize the following Board members as independent directors: Sakari Tamminen, Philip Dayer, Alun Bowen,
Vladimir Mau, Alexander Auzan. To recognize Alexey Mordashov as a non-executive director.To re-elect Alexey
Mordashov as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal
2. To elect Sakari Tamminen as Senior independent director
3. To set the following composition of Board Committees:
Audit Committee:
? Alun Bowen - Chairman
? Sakari Tamminen
? Vladimir Mau
Remuneration and Nomination Committee:
? Sakari Tamminen - Chairman
? Philip Dayer
? Alun Bowen
Health, Safety and Environmental Committee:
? Philip Dayer - Chairman
? Alexey Mordashov
? Alexander Shevelev
? Agnes Ritter
? Alexander Auzan
Therefore, 50% of the Board of Directors are independent non-executive directors. All members (100%) of the Audit
Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee are independent non-executive directors. All Chairmen of Board
Committees are independent directors.
The Board of Directors also approved the amount of remuneration for its Auditor - JSC "KPMG" for auditing Severstal's
financial statements for 2021, series of related party transactions and updated some terms of conditions of the share
register administration agreement.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com
Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
***
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 107050
EQS News ID: 1200036
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200036&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 25, 2021 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)