PAO Severstal : Report on Payments to Governments in 2020

For the purposes of the Report preparation the scope of companies is the same as in consolidated financial statement of Severstal.

There were no payments per entity or project made in 2020. For the purposes of this Report under projects it is understood a single contract, license, concession or similar legal agreements, which forms the basis for payment liabilities.

Payments are reported in respect of extractive activities only. For the purposes of this Report under extractive activities it is understood any activity involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals.

The Report provides citizens, authorities and independent users with the information on payments made to governments where Severstal conducts its extractive activities.

The Report is published on the official site of Severstal and can be found in

PAO Severstal ("Severstal" or "the Company") is obliged to prepare the Report under the requirements of Financial

This Report on payments to governments ("the Report") is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 «Report on payments to governments», issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA's Instrument). As FCA's Instrument has multiple references to the Accounting Directive

Corporate income tax is shown as a sum of payments both within and without consolidated group taxpayer. Severstal CGT consists of 25 companies and payments from the CGT include income tax from

Payments for infrastructure improvements. These are payments made by a company to governments in the form of infrastructure expenditure (e.g. building a road or a bridge), excluding any voluntary contributions and charity payments.

According to Chapter 10 of the Accounting Directive 2013/34/EU of 26 June 2013 the following types of payments are in scope:

