PAO Severstal : Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading

04/20/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, is pleased to announce that the Saint-Petersburg Exchange has admitted Global Depository Receipts (GDR) for Severstal shares to regulated trading under the ticker 'SVST@GS'.

A corresponding announcement was published on the Saint-Petersburg Exchange website on 20 April 2021.

The decision to admit Severstal's GDRs to trading without admission into the quotation list was made due to high levels of interest in GDR trading among Russian financial market participants.

Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal, commented: 'We welcome the decision of the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange to admit Severstal's GDRs to trading. This will expand the instruments available to a greater pool of investors, and enable them to diversify their currency risks. Severstal is always ready to follow proposals from by different stock exchanges that could benefit our investors.'

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

PАО Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $6,870 million and EBITDA of $2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
