PAO Severstal : Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, is pleased to announce that the Saint-Petersburg Exchange has admitted Global Depository Receipts (GDR) for Severstal shares to regulated trading under the ticker 'SVST@GS'.

A corresponding announcement was published on the Saint-Petersburg Exchange website on 20 April 2021.

The decision to admit Severstal's GDRs to trading without admission into the quotation list was made due to high levels of interest in GDR trading among Russian financial market participants.

Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal, commented: 'We welcome the decision of the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange to admit Severstal's GDRs to trading. This will expand the instruments available to a greater pool of investors, and enable them to diversify their currency risks. Severstal is always ready to follow proposals from by different stock exchanges that could benefit our investors.'

