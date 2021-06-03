Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PAO Severstal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVST   US8181503025

PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PAO Severstal : Severstal and Gazprom Neft join forces on decarbonization

06/03/2021 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 3, 2021

PAO Severstal, one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and mining companies, and PJSC Gazprom Neft, one of Russia's leading oil producers, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and cooperation agreement to collaborate on the development of technologies and materials for the production, transportation, storage and use of hydrogen in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The agreement was signed by Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal, and Vadim Yakovlev, First Deputy CEO of Gazprom Neft, and was announced during a panel session at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2021, titled: 'Low-Carbon Development and Climate Policy: Opportunities for Russian Businesses on the Global Decarbonization Agenda.'

As part of the agreement, Severstal and Gazprom Neft intend to jointly pursue and develop opportunities and technologies for capturing and utilizing carbon dioxide, as well as using hydrogen in metallurgical production and developing materials for its transportation and storage. Provided both parties are interested, the companies may also jointly implement technological decarbonization projects. This could include altering production processes using hydrocarbon fuel to use methane-hydrogen mixtures instead.

Today, Severstal ranks 11th among global steel companies in terms of greenhouse gas emissions (in the top 25%), according to the World Steel Association. The Company has set itself a target to reduce its emissions by 3% by 2023 (from 2020 levels). In 2021, Severstal established a corporate division focused on the use of hydrogen and developing innovative decarbonization projects (for example, carbon capture and disposal, and CO2 offsetting).

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal, commented:

'Reducing our carbon footprint and combating climate change will be a significant theme in the coming decades and is one of the long-term priorities of Severstal's sustainable development program. It should be noted that we see not just challenges and risks, but also huge opportunities in this field. Technologies and projects for the capture and disposal of CO2 and the production of hydrogen will continue to grow rapidly in the Russian Federation and globally over the next decade, and this will open up a great opportunity for us to capitalize on, and could even provide additional income for our business.

We are delighted that our long-standing strategic partner Gazprom Neft shares our focus on hydrogen, and has agreed to partner with us on this critical decarbonization drive. I am confident that together we can make a significant contribution towards achieving our strategic goals of reducing CO2 emissions and, at the same time, realize the potential of hydrogen for its use in the raw materials market of the future.'

***

Severstal welcomes startups and innovative companies for cooperation. Areas of interest and application form are available at website innovations.severstal.com.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAO SEVERSTAL
05:21aPAO SEVERSTAL  : Severstal and Gazprom Neft join forces on decarbonization
PU
04:07aPAO SEVERSTAL : Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report
EQ
04:07aPAO SEVERSTAL  : Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report
DJ
05/31Russian metals firms may face $1.4 bln in extra tax, shares fall
RE
05/31PAO SEVERSTAL  : Linde Severstal JV completes first export order with deliveries..
PU
05/31PAO SEVERSTAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/31PAO SEVERSTAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/28PAO SEVERSTAL  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons d..
DJ
05/28PAO SEVERSTAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons di..
EQ
05/25Nornickel strengthens its management team
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 544 M - -
Net income 2021 2 629 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Yield 2021 11,9%
Capitalization 18 482 M 18 482 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float -
Chart PAO SEVERSTAL
Duration : Period :
PAO Severstal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,59 $
Last Close Price 22,80 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Agnes Ritter Director & Chief Technical Officer
Philip John Dayer Independent Non-Executive Director