    CHMF   RU0009046510

SEVERSTAL

(CHMF)
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04/14 11:49:45 am EDT
975.60 RUB   -3.73%
PAO SEVERSTAL : The Board decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal in absentia
EQ
04/13Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russia
RE
04/11PAO SEVERSTAL : Notification on the Q1 2022 financial results publication
EQ
PAO Severstal: The Board decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal in absentia

04/15/2022 | 10:53am EDT
PAO Severstal (SVST)
15-Apr-2022 / 17:51 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) informs that the Company's Board of Directors decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal on May 20, 2022 in absentia.

The Board of Directors decided to include the following persons in the list of candidates for voting on the elections to the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Severstal:

  • Alexey Mordashov,
  • Alexander Shevelev,
  • Alexey Kulichenko,
  • Anna Lvova,
  • Dmitry Fedotov,
  • Vladimir Zaluzhsky,
  • Vadim Akopov,
  • Andrey Kazachenkov,
  • Vladimir Mau,
  • Alexander Auzan.

The Board also revoked its previously given recommendation on dividends for Q4 2021 and recommends not to distribute profit and not to pay dividends for Q4 2021. The Board of Directors did not make a recommendation on the payment of dividends for Q1 2022.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

na.klimantov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $11.6 billion and EBITDA of $6.0 billion in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com

 

 
