  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO Sovcomflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOT   RU000A0JXNU8

PAO SOVCOMFLOT

(FLOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahamas orders halt to financial operations with sanctioned Russian entities

03/13/2022 | 10:58am EDT
NASSAU, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bahamas has ordered its financial institutions to halt all transactions with Russian entities that have been put under sanction by Western nations, the country's financial regulators said in a statement.

The government of the Caribbean nation has vocally condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but appears to remain conflicted over how aggressively it can participate sanctions efforts without damaging its relatively small economy.

Reuters on Monday reported that oil and fuel tankers controlled by Russia's Sovcomflot had been rerouted to the Bahamas after they had been unable to deliver cargoes due to the sanctions.

"Regulated entities, that are licensed or authorised to operate from or within the Bahamas, (are directed) not to engage in transactions with sanctioned persons, entities or business linked to Russia and Belarus," reads the late Saturday statement signed by the central bank and four other regulatory agencies.

It was not immediately evident how much Russia-linked money is held in Bahamian financial institutions.

Regulatory agencies, including the central bank, have not responded to requests for details on local banks' exposure to Russian funds. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; writing by Brian Ellsworth Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.91% 112.34 Delayed Quote.40.15%
PAO SOVCOMFLOT 15.42% 45.37 Delayed Quote.-38.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
WTI 1.56% 109.14 Delayed Quote.42.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 120 M - -
Net income 2021 58,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 8,04%
Capitalization 1 278 M 792 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 437
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Duration : Period :
PAO Sovcomflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Average target price 1,62 $
Spread / Average Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Vasilyevich Tonkovidov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolay Lvovich Kolesnikov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sergey Ottovich Frank Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Independent Director
Olga Konstantinovna Dergunova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-38.03%792
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.12.28%29 790
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.33.89%9 437
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.32.91%3 082
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA21.44%2 891
COSTAMARE INC.26.17%1 972