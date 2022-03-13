Bahamas orders halt to financial operations with sanctioned Russian entities

NASSAU, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bahamas has ordered its
financial institutions to halt all transactions with Russian
entities that have been put under sanction by Western nations,
the country's financial regulators said in a statement.
The government of the Caribbean nation has vocally condemned
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but appears to remain conflicted
over how aggressively it can participate sanctions efforts
without damaging its relatively small economy.
Reuters on Monday reported that oil and fuel tankers
controlled by Russia's Sovcomflot had been rerouted to
the Bahamas after they had been unable to deliver cargoes due to
the sanctions.
"Regulated entities, that are licensed or authorised to
operate from or within the Bahamas, (are directed) not to engage
in transactions with sanctioned persons, entities or business
linked to Russia and Belarus," reads the late Saturday statement
signed by the central bank and four other regulatory agencies.
It was not immediately evident how much Russia-linked money
is held in Bahamian financial institutions.
Regulatory agencies, including the central bank, have not
responded to requests for details on local banks' exposure to
Russian funds.
