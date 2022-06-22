Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO Sovcomflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOT   RU000A0JXNU8

PAO SOVCOMFLOT

(FLOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-20
38.05 RUB   -3.67%
12:31pEXCLUSIVE : Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company
RE
06/20Sovcomflot CEO Assures Compliance With Trade Rules On Cargo Fleet's Insurance
MT
06/18Sovcomflot fleet fully covered by Russian insurers, CEO says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

06/22/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot is seen on the multifunctional icebreaking standby vessel

NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) - India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow.

Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

An Indian shipping source familiar with the certification process said most of Sovcomflot's vessels had now migrated to IRClass, via the Dubai arm.

Classification societies certify that ships are safe and seaworthy, which is essential for securing insurance and for gaining access to ports.

Russia's crude oil sector, hit by strict sanctions due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has been forced to seek buyers outside the West while turning to Russian transporters and insurers to handle its exports.

India, which has refrained from condemning Russia given its longstanding security ties, has sharply boosted Russian crude oil purchases in recent months.

Western sanctions against Russia prompted many oil importers to shun trade with Moscow, pushing spot prices for Russian crude to record discounts against other grades.

That provided Indian refiners, which rarely used to buy Russian oil due to high freight costs, an opportunity to snap up low-priced crude. Russian grades accounted for about 16.5% of India's overall oil imports in May, compared with about 1% in all of 2021.

TOP TIER

India's ship certifier is one of 11 members of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), top-tier certifiers that account for more than 90% of the world's cargo-carrying tonnage.

The Russia Maritime Register of Shipping was also part of the group until March, when its membership was withdrawn following a vote by 75% of IACS' members. Membership in IACS, which sets technical standards, typically makes a certifier more attractive for insurers, ports, flag registries and shipowners seeking safety assurances.

The four leading IACS members, from the UK, Norway, France and the United States, have stopped services to Russian companies due to the sanctions.

A spokesperson for IRClass, however, when asked about the certification data for Sovcomflot's fleet, responded: "Indian Register of Shipping, as an international ship classification society, reiterates that we have not classed vessels which are owned, flagged or managed by Russian companies."

The spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter, including on the Dubai unit's connection to its Russian parent.

Sovcomflot is subject to sanctions and other restrictions by the UK and the European Union, while Washington has restricted its financial activities. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An IACS spokesman said that IRClass' actions were not a matter for discussion by the association.

"IACS is not involved in the operational and commercial activities of its members, including appraisal, approval surveying and testing of vessels and equipment and the issuing of classification and statutory certificates where authorised," he said.

"As such, these developments do not get discussed within the association."

Sovcomflot's chief executive told reporters last week that the group had insured all its cargo ships with Russian insurers and the cover met international rules.

People familiar with the situation told Reuters this month that state-controlled Russian National Reinsurance Company had become the main reinsurer of Russian ships, including Sovcomflot's fleet.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Jonathan Saul and Reuters reporters; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

By Nidhi Verma and Jonathan Saul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.21% 111.73 Delayed Quote.46.69%
PAO SOVCOMFLOT -3.67% 38.05 End-of-day quote.-48.03%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.51% 579.6337 Real-time Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.59% 54 Delayed Quote.-27.94%
WTI -2.38% 106.495 Delayed Quote.44.41%
All news about PAO SOVCOMFLOT
12:31pEXCLUSIVE : Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company
RE
06/20Sovcomflot CEO Assures Compliance With Trade Rules On Cargo Fleet's Insurance
MT
06/18Sovcomflot fleet fully covered by Russian insurers, CEO says
RE
06/13Russia's Sakhalin 1 oil project disruptions to last couple of months- ONGC
RE
06/10Russian State-Owned Reinsurance Firm to Cover Oil Shipments as Western Insurers Withdra..
MT
05/13Factbox-Western trade and transport sanctions on Russia
RE
05/13Factbox-Western financial sanctions on Russia
RE
05/06Sovcomflot Says It Plans to Sell Part of Its Fleet
CI
05/06Russia's Sovcomflot To Offload Part Of Fleet
MT
05/05DISCONNECTING RUSSIA'S BANKS : Sberbank faces SWIFT removal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 207 M - -
Net income 2022 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 1 643 M 1 630 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 437
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Duration : Period :
PAO Sovcomflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 1,54 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Vasilyevich Tonkovidov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolay Lvovich Kolesnikov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sergey Ottovich Frank Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Independent Director
Olga Konstantinovna Dergunova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-48.03%1 643
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-22.81%19 563
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-12.79%6 150
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.18.97%2 770
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA14.53%2 495
COSTAMARE INC.-1.82%1 542