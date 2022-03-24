Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PAO Sovcomflot
  News
  Summary
    FLOT   RU000A0JXNU8

PAO SOVCOMFLOT

(FLOT)
India's Nayara buys Urals after 1 yr; IOC books another 3 million bbls

03/24/2022 | 03:33am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russia's Rosneft, has purchased Russian oil after a gap of a year, buying about 1.8 million barrels of Urals from trader Trafigura, two trade sources said and Refinitiv data shows.

Indian companies are snapping up Russian oil as it is available at a deep discount after some companies and countries shunned purchases from Moscow due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, also bought 3 million barrels of Russian oil via a tender for May loading from trader Vitol, traders said. This is the second purchase of Russian oil by IOC this month.

India, the world's third-biggest consumer and importer of oil has also not banned Russian oil imports, unlike several Western countries.

Nayara's deal, struck after Russia launched what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, involves use of Liberia-flagged aframax Moskovsky Prospect, managed by a unit of Russia's state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot, Refinitiv data show.

Sovcomflot was blacklisted by the United States last month. Britain and Canada also banned vessels flagged, operated or owned by Russia from docking at their ports.

Nayara, in which trader Trafigura and Russia's UCP Investment Group also have a stake, operates a 400,000 barrels per day refinery at Vadinar in western Gujarat state, and previously bought Urals in March 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

Marshall Island-flagged Freud, managed by TMS Tanker Ltd and carrying about 1.14 million barrels of Urals, will reach Vadinar on March 30, while Moskovsky Prospect loaded with 725,380 barrels is expected to arrive on April 17, Refinitiv flow shows.

No response was available from Svocomflot, while Trafigura and Nayara did not comment on the deal citing confidentiality.

"Like any other refinery, Nayara Energy has ongoing crude sourcing agreements to optimise its crude basket with an aim to achieve the best option for our refinery," it said.

Trafigura said it would comply with its legal obligation under term agreements signed prior to the war in Ukraine.

India rarely bought Russian oil in the past due to high freight costs.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week said India was in talks with Russian authorities to buy oil and was evaluating issues related to insurance, freight and payment.

India has called for an end to violence in Ukraine but refrained from outright condemnation of Russia, with which it has long-standing political and security ties.

Earlier this month, Hindustan Petroleum also bought Russian oil on delivered basis at deep discounts through tenders.

While state-run refiners have bought Russian oil at deep discounts through tenders, for Nayara the discount on oil purchases is "not much", the sources said.

(This story corrects to Russia's UCP Investment Group has a stake in Nayara Energy, not VTB Bank, in paragraph 7)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Stephen Coates and Shailesh Kuber)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -3.30% 275.45 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.82% 120.6 Delayed Quote.9.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 122.06 Delayed Quote.46.98%
PAO SOVCOMFLOT 15.42% 45.37 Delayed Quote.-38.03%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC 20.47% 371.25 Delayed Quote.-48.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.01% 95.75 Delayed Quote.41.44%
WTI 0.05% 114.843 Delayed Quote.48.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 105 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 1 274 M 1 075 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 437
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Duration : Period :
PAO Sovcomflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Average target price 1,51 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Vasilyevich Tonkovidov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolay Lvovich Kolesnikov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sergey Ottovich Frank Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Independent Director
Olga Konstantinovna Dergunova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-38.03%1 075
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.0.70%26 405
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.29.19%9 254
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA30.93%3 187
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.30.61%2 951
DANAOS CORPORATION39.37%2 168