  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO Sovcomflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOT   RU000A0JXNU8

PAO SOVCOMFLOT

(FLOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
39.30 RUB    0.00%
12:14pRussian fuel oil cargo discharging at Cuba's Matanzas terminal
RE
06/23Russian Shipping Group Sovcomflot's UAE-based Unit Wins Safety Certifications in India
MT
06/23Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russian fuel oil cargo discharging at Cuba's Matanzas terminal

07/18/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
MATANZAS, Cuba, July 18 (Reuters) - A tanker carrying some 700,000 barrels of Russian fuel oil is delivering its cargo at a Cuban terminal, Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data showed, a move to ease the fuel scarcity that has forced power cuts and rationing in the island.

Cuba has ramped up fuel imports in recent months, aiming to complement domestic output and imports from its political ally Venezuela, which is itself struggling to produce enough fuel.

A portion of the purchases are coming from Russia, a country that has supplied Cuba intermittently in recent years, as the Cuban government tries to limit its rising energy import bill.

The Liberia-flagged Aframax tanker Suvorovsky Prospect, which loaded at Russia's Ust-Luga terminal, arrived in Cuban waters late last week, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel monitoring data.

The tanker, owned by a unit of U.S.-blacklisted Russian shipping conglomerate Sovcomflot, on Sunday began to discharge at the Matanzas terminal, where state-run Cubametales typically stores crude and fuel, the data showed.

Cuba's foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment. President Miguel Diaz Canel has criticized high global fuel prices, which are becoming almost unaffordable for the country.

A previous fuel cargo from Russia's Vladivostok port on the Pacific Ocean, on tanker Eco City of Angels, was received in February at the same Cuban port. Cuba has also imported at least two cargoes of Russian crude since March, according to the Eikon data.

The United States and Canada have since March imposed sanctions on Russian oil and fuel over its invasion of Ukraine, while Europe and Britain are moving toward an end-of-year embargo on Russian crude imports.

But some Latin American and Caribbean countries have continued allowing Russian tankers to dock at ports or receiving imports of Russian crude, fuel and petrochemicals. Brazil's government this month said the country will import as much diesel as possible from Russia to supply drivers and the agricultural industry. (Reporting by Alexandre Meneghini in Matanzas and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.84% 105.65 Delayed Quote.29.37%
PAO SOVCOMFLOT 0.00% 39.3 End-of-day quote.-46.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.69% 57.0009 Delayed Quote.-24.94%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 0.14% 6910 End-of-day quote.94.65%
WTI 4.82% 101.87 Delayed Quote.29.51%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 207 M - -
Net income 2022 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 6,85%
Capitalization 1 453 M 1 592 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 437
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Duration : Period :
PAO Sovcomflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,62 $
Average target price 1,54 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Vasilyevich Tonkovidov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolay Lvovich Kolesnikov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sergey Ottovich Frank Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Independent Director
Olga Konstantinovna Dergunova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-46.32%1 576
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-37.33%15 782
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-21.10%5 564
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.4.81%2 440
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA12.45%2 367
COSTAMARE INC.-14.07%1 350