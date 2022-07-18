Russian fuel oil cargo discharging at Cuba's Matanzas terminal

MATANZAS, Cuba, July 18 (Reuters) - A tanker carrying some
700,000 barrels of Russian fuel oil is delivering its cargo at a
Cuban terminal, Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data showed, a
move to ease the fuel scarcity that has forced power cuts and
rationing in the island.
Cuba has ramped up fuel imports in recent months, aiming to
complement domestic output and imports from its political ally
Venezuela, which is itself struggling to produce enough fuel.
A portion of the purchases are coming from Russia, a country
that has supplied Cuba intermittently in recent years, as the
Cuban government tries to limit its rising energy import bill.
The Liberia-flagged Aframax tanker Suvorovsky Prospect,
which loaded at Russia's Ust-Luga terminal, arrived in Cuban
waters late last week, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel
monitoring data.
The tanker, owned by a unit of U.S.-blacklisted Russian
shipping conglomerate Sovcomflot, on Sunday began to
discharge at the Matanzas terminal, where state-run Cubametales
typically stores crude and fuel, the data showed.
Cuba's foreign ministry did not reply to a request for
comment. President Miguel Diaz Canel has criticized high global
fuel prices, which are becoming almost unaffordable for the
country.
A previous fuel cargo from Russia's Vladivostok port on the
Pacific Ocean, on tanker Eco City of Angels, was received in
February at the same Cuban port. Cuba has also imported at least
two cargoes of Russian crude since March, according to the Eikon
data.
The United States and Canada have since March imposed
sanctions on Russian oil and fuel over its invasion of Ukraine,
while Europe and Britain are moving toward an end-of-year
embargo on Russian crude imports.
But some Latin American and Caribbean countries have
continued allowing Russian tankers to dock at ports or receiving
imports of Russian crude, fuel and petrochemicals. Brazil's
government this month said the country will import as much
diesel as possible from Russia to supply drivers and the
agricultural industry.
(Reporting by Alexandre Meneghini in Matanzas and Marianna
Parraga in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan
Oatis)