  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO Sovcomflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOT   RU000A0JXNU8

PAO SOVCOMFLOT

(FLOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-16
37.31 RUB   +0.24%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sovcomflot fleet fully covered by Russian insurers, CEO says

06/18/2022 | 06:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A flag depicting the logo of the Russian state-owned shipping conglomerate Sovcomflot flies outside the company's hearquarters in St. Petersburg

(Reuters) - RRussia's state-run Sovcomflot has insured all its cargo ships with Russian insurers and the cover meets international rules, the chief executive said, after Western insurers withdrew cover.

Western insurers halted insurance cover for Russia's biggest shipping group when Sovcomflot was hit by sanctions after Moscow sent troops across the border into Ukraine.

Sources told Reuters this month that state-controlled Russian National Reinsurance Company had become the main reinsurer of Russian ships, including Sovcomflot's fleet.

"Technically, we meet all international trade requirements," CEO Igor Tonkovidov told reporters. "Currently, the company's fleet is almost fully busy in shipping hydrocarbons, cargoes are delivered to different parts of the world."

Sovcomflot is a key shipper of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes globally.

Western insurance sources have said the Russian replacement cover would likely be enough to keep Russian vessels sailing around the world.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PAO SOVCOMFLOT
06/13Russia's Sakhalin 1 oil project disruptions to last couple of months- ONGC
RE
06/10Russian State-Owned Reinsurance Firm to Cover Oil Shipments as Western Insurers Withdra..
MT
05/13Factbox-Western trade and transport sanctions on Russia
RE
05/13Factbox-Western financial sanctions on Russia
RE
05/06Sovcomflot Says It Plans to Sell Part of Its Fleet
CI
05/06Russia's Sovcomflot To Offload Part Of Fleet
MT
05/05DISCONNECTING RUSSIA'S BANKS : Sberbank faces SWIFT removal
RE
04/29Sanctions tighten screws on Russia's Sovcomflot as ship insurers cut cover
RE
04/26India's ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia as sanctions bite - sources
RE
04/07Shell Anchors Two Russia-Owned LNG Vessels Off Singapore to Avoid Potential Sanctions
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 207 M - -
Net income 2022 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 6,25%
Capitalization 1 517 M 1 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 437
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Duration : Period :
PAO Sovcomflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SOVCOMFLOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 1,54 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Vasilyevich Tonkovidov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolay Lvovich Kolesnikov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sergey Ottovich Frank Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov Independent Director
Olga Konstantinovna Dergunova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-49.04%1 517
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-16.14%21 212
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-14.36%6 040
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.18.13%2 750
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA13.83%2 426
COSTAMARE INC.-5.53%1 484