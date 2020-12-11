17.11.2020

Igor Korytko: Our technology-driven, agile approach has boosted TMK's resilience to the pandemic impacts

TMK's strong resilience to the pandemic impacts was driven by the development of high-tech products, the adoption of digital technologies and agile responses to the changing market situation, said TMK CEO Igor Korytko at the Horizons corporate forum of TMK and Sinara Group.

During an online meeting with the forum participants, Igor Korytko discussed the Company's adaptation to current economic realities. He cited the focus on knowledge-intensive production and product innovation as the first among the key factors that enabled TMK to maintain its strong market position.

'Market volatility affects in the first place sales of the simplest, most basic types of products, while we are focused on developing R&D capabilities and high-tech solutions - premium threaded connections, stainless steel pipes and other solutions. This segment today remains stable, which allows us to grow shipments of certain types of products,' said Igor Korytko.

The second most important driver, according to him, is building employee skills and transitioning to a new management model. Increased competition and work from home require staff to develop skills such as digital literacy, dialogue and teamwork skills for a work-from-home environment, taking responsibility and fast responses to a changing situation, etc. This requires a change in the management model, which is why TMK is moving to a leaner, horizontal structure in which increasingly more employees are empowered to make operational decisions.

The Company's digital capabilities have also come to the fore, driving TMK's successful effort to shift employees to remote work in the shortest timeframe possible and without halting a single business process in the COVID-19 environment. Finally, fast responses have also proved an important advantage, as the Company learned to respond nimbly to changes in the situation, reallocating production capacity and efforts, and taking risks at a time when production planning horizons have shortened dramatically.

Igor Korytko noted that TMK will continue its focus on R&D, launching new types of products and growing sales of premium products. The Company is currently rolling out its digital integrated planning system (IPS) and manufacturing execution system (MES). These technology solutions will enable TMK to adjust production even more effectively to match the current market needs. Talent development at TMK2U Corporate University will also remain a priority for the future.

Representatives of TMK and Sinara Group's Russian and international divisions participate in the Horizons corporate forum, organized by TMK2U Corporate University. Over the course of two weeks, the Horizons online platform hosts meetings with top managers of Russian and international plants and entities, professional competitions, trainings at the Personal Effectiveness School and other events. The forum's highlight is the TMK Youth Scientific and Technical Conference, the results of which are used by a judging panel to select the best innovative projects presented by young specialists for implementation within the group companies.