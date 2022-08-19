Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO TMK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
61.02 RUB   +2.69%
07:24aPAO TMK : Notice on coupon payment
PU
08/10PAO TMK : Update on coupon payment under TMK Eurobonds
PU
06/17Intact Insurance Group USA LLC to Buy Specialty Managing General Agent Highland Insurance Solutions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAO TMK : Notice on coupon payment

08/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19.08.2022 Notice on coupon payment

Public Joint Stock Company TMK ("TMK") hereby informs that, in line with the requirements of the Russian regulations presently in force, TMK has arranged for a split payment of interest due on 12 August 2022 ("August 2022 Coupon") under the U.S.$ 500,000,000 4.3 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") issued by, but with limited recourse to, TMK Capital S.A.

On 17 August 2022, TMK arranged for a transfer of the relevant portion of August 2022 Coupon payable to the Noteholders holding their Notes through the Russian National Settlement Depository ("NSD") and other Russian custodians being the accountholders of foreign nominee holders (the "Other Russian Custodians"). Coupon payments were made to NSD in the amount of Russian Roubles equivalent of US$ 21.5 for every US$ 1,000 of the nominal value of the Notes at the official exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on August 18, 2022 for onward distribution to the relevant Noteholders.

With regard to the payment of August 2022 Coupon to the Noteholders not referred to above, TMK will make a separate announcement in due course.

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAO TMK
07:24aPAO TMK : Notice on coupon payment
PU
08/10PAO TMK : Update on coupon payment under TMK Eurobonds
PU
06/17Intact Insurance Group USA LLC to Buy Specialty Managing General Agent Highland Insuran..
MT
06/08TMK Energy Completes Drilling at Snow Leopard-02 Well in Mongolia
MT
06/02TMK Energy Completes Upper Coal Seam Testing of Snow Leopard-2 Well in Mongolia
MT
05/30PAO TMK : Announcement Regarding Financial Statements
PU
05/26PAO TMK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23TMK Energy Finds Shallow Gassy Coal at Snow Leopard-2 Well in Mongolia
MT
05/20PAO TMK : Report on Voting Results at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/15TMK Energy Starts Drilling at Mongolia's Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project; Shares Jump 10%
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 856 M - -
Net income 2022 439 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,28x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 1 000 M 1 053 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,36%
Chart PAO TMK
Duration : Period :
PAO TMK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,97 $
Average target price 0,90 $
Spread / Average Target -7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Valeryevich Korytko Chief Executive Officer
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Anatoliy Borisovich Chubays Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergey Vladimirovich Kravchenko Independent Director
Yaroslav Kuzminov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO TMK-15.90%1 053
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.33%2 323
HANWA CO., LTD.1.69%997
JIANGSU CHANGBAO STEELTUBE CO.,LTD39.03%741
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.66%632
ZHEJIANG KINGLAND PIPELINE AND TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-9.61%548