Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  PAO TMK    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAO TMK : TMK launches a cyberattack monitoring and response center through a partnership with Rostelecom-Solar

12/11/2020 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26.11.2020

TMK launches a cyberattack monitoring and response center through a partnership with Rostelecom-Solar

TMK has teamed up with Rostelecom-Solar for a major project to establish a corporate cyberattack monitoring and response center, the Security Operations Center (SOC). The center will monitor security threats and prevent attacks on the infrastructure of all of TMK's key facilities and information systems.

SOC operations at TMK will use a hybrid model, with TMK providing hardware resources, organizing the collection of data on the state of office and production IT infrastructure, determining monitoring priorities and responding to incidents. Rostelecom-Solar's Solar JSOC staff will in turn provide monitoring for information security events, determining their criticality, analyzing the causes and possible consequences, alerting TMK to incidents and recommending solutions.

Several TMK plants, the executive office and data centers have already been connected to the monitoring center. It took just six weeks to provide a basic connection and launch the phase one set of unique and proven industry use cases. During this period, a full diagnostic was run on the infrastructure of TMK plants, key sources of data on information security events were covered by monitoring, and the use cases were tailored to the business processes used at TMK.

To ensure that TMK has the most up-to-date and complete information on new cyber threats, the Solar JSOC cyber security platform collecting these data was integrated with TMK's similar existing platform. As a result, two-way data sharing has been enabled between the two companies, enriching their databases of compromise indicators for information systems and allowing them to detect attacks early on.

'Currently, the vast majority of the Company's operational business processes are automated and run on TMK's IT systems. This has significantly raised information security requirements. We must prevent, identify and maximize responses to any risks wherever they arise - from an office desktop computer to a tube mill. As no ready-made solutions are available on the market, we have built a hybrid model to combine the cyber threat response capabilities and experience of our partner with our own in-house industry expertise. In just a month and a half, we launched a full-fledged cyberattack monitoring and response center based on Solar JSOC's and our own IT resources. The center already provides security monitoring services for the IT infrastructure of TMK's three largest plants, and the system will be further rolled out to cover other company sites. We are also considering scaling up the project to ensure the cybersecurity of equipment connected to the automated process control system (APCS),' said TMK's IT Director Dmitry Yakob.

'Countering cyberattacks is one of the most pressing issues facing the industry, and TMK has demonstrated not just a deep understanding of its urgency but also a willingness to lead the industry in adopting the most advanced protection methods. According to Rostelecom-Solar's observations, attempts to compromise industrial infrastructures are more often made for the purposes of a long-term espionage campaign, for which intruders seek to penetrating deep into a facility's infrastructure. Moreover, such attacks often aim to cause destructive impacts from the disruption of production processes. When attacking industrial enterprises, intruders use highly sophisticated tools that are difficult to detect by basic protection means. Thanks to the expertise of the TMK team and close cooperation with Solar JSOC specialists, the project was launched within a short timeframe and is rapidly advancing despite its significant scope and the specifics of the customer's infrastructure,' explains Vladimir Dryukov, Head of the Security Operations Centre Solar JSOC, Rostelecom-Solar.

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PAO TMK
09:25aSERGEY CHIKALOV : TMK targets a 60% share of high-tech products in its sales mix
PU
09:25aVYACHESLAV POPKOV : TMK will increase its digital investments
PU
09:16aPAO TMK : TMK steelmakers take all three top places at the regional championship..
PU
09:16aPAO TMK : TMK's R&D facility in Skolkovo wins a prestigious environmental compet..
PU
09:16aPAO TMK : TMK launches a cyberattack monitoring and response center through a pa..
PU
09:16aPAO TMK : TMK recognized by Forbes as a Top 50 Best Employer in Russia
PU
09:16aIGOR KORYTKO : Our technology-driven, agile approach has boosted TMK's resilienc..
PU
12/09TMK : recognized as leader in sustainability among steelmakers by Expert magazin..
PU
12/07TMK : Announces 9M 2020 IFRS Results
PU
12/04PAO TMK : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 013 M - -
Net income 2020 371 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 645 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,41x
Yield 2020 5,61%
Capitalization 891 M 891 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart PAO TMK
Duration : Period :
PAO TMK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO TMK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,81 $
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Spread / Highest target 9,03%
Spread / Average Target -5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor V. Korytko Chief Executive Officer
Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Pumpyansky Chairman
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Andrey Yuryevich Kaplunov Director & First Deputy Director General
Alexandr Georgievich Shiryaev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO TMK8.76%891
ARCELORMITTAL11.53%22 354
POSCO15.01%19 604
NUCOR1.47%17 038
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-19.29%11 776
TATA STEEL LIMITED29.27%9 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ