  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PAO TMK
  News
  Summary
    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
61.02 RUB   +2.69%
02:33aPao Tmk : TMK launches the construction of a new environmental facility at Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant
PU
09/23Pao Tmk : Update on coupon payment in respect of Chelpipe Eurobonds
PU
08/26PAO TMK Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
PAO TMK : TMK launches the construction of a new environmental facility at Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant

12/12/2022 | 02:33am EST
12.12.2022 TMK launches the construction of a new environmental facility at Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant

TMK has launched the construction of a new environmental facility, AQA Balance, an industrial and storm water treatment facility, at its Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant (CHTPZ). The facility will cover a total area of 3.8 thousand sq. meters.

State-of-the-art technical solutions applied at AQA Balance will enable cleaning effluents of petroleum products, suspended particles, organic pollutants, heavy metals, and salts. After passing through all stages at the facility, treated water will be reused for process needs. Excess water treated to water quality standards for category 1 fishing reservoirs will be discharged into Lake Shelyugino.

The ground-breaking ceremony for AQA Balance was attended by Sergey Shal, Deputy Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region, Vladimir Pavlov, Member of the State Duma, Natalya Kotova, Mayor of Chelyabinsk, Igor Korytko, TMK CEO, Valentin Tazetdinov, ChTPZ Managing Director, and ChTPZ employees.

Sergey Shal said: "The Chelyabinsk Region is rich with water, and our task is to preserve this valuable resource and reuse it as much as possible. As one of the region's majors, ChTPZ plays an important role in these efforts. The first stage of the treatment facilities launched at the plant has already made a significant contribution to improving the environment. The project that begins today will mark another important step towards our common goal. I am confident that the treated water will meet the highest quality standards."

Igor Korytko said: "TMK places a particular focus on preserving water resources as part of its environmental activities. ChTPZ already operates AQA Crystal, a facility that treats effluents from the industrial etching of pipes. Now we are moving on to the next stage, commencing the construction of the AQA Balance facility, which will treat industrial and storm waters. As a result, a single closed-loop water treatment system will be installed at the enterprise. Through this new project, we are taking another step towards a balance between industry and nature, and this aspiration is reflected in the new facility's name. The facility is slated for launch in 2023."

The project to build an industrial and storm water treatment facility is being implemented as part of ChTPZ's Wastewater Discharge Reduction Plan signed off by the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources in the Chelyabinsk Region in 2017.

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 429 B 6 807 M 6 807 M
Net income 2021 6 974 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 250 B 3 970 M 3 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,14x
Yield 2021 1 907%
Capitalization 63 042 M 1 008 M 1 000 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,36%
Chart PAO TMK
Duration : Period :
PAO TMK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Valeryevich Korytko Chief Executive Officer
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Anatoliy Borisovich Chubays Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergey Vladimirovich Kravchenko Independent Director
Yaroslav Kuzminov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO TMK-15.90%1 008
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.97%2 118
HANWA CO., LTD.11.04%1 079
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-29.06%550
STALPRODUKT S.A.-7.78%305
CSC STEEL HOLDINGS-5.65%98