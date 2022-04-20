Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO TMK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-18
60.10 RUB   -5.62%
10:15aPAO TMK : TMK presents its R&D facility to students of the Financial University and speaks about the basics of corporate ethics
PU
04/13PAO TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KOMPANIYA : TMK upgrades steel production through cooperation between its production sites
PU
04/12TMK SUPPORTS THE INTERNATIONAL YOUNG SCIENTISTS AWARDS IN THE FIELD OF OIL AND GAS : A Glance Into the Future
PU
PAO TMK : TMK presents its R&D facility to students of the Financial University and speaks about the basics of corporate ethics

04/20/2022 | 10:15am EDT
20.04.2022 TMK presents its R&D facility to students of the Financial University and speaks about the basics of corporate ethics

TMK held an open house day at its R&D facility in Skolkovo for students of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. As part of the event organized by TMK2U Corporate University, the guests attended lectures by TMK and TMK2U executives and experts explaining the Company's ESG agenda and presenting the R&D facility's capabilities.

The meeting was attended by 17 first-year Philosophy students enrolled on the Business Ethics bachelor's program, which trains highly qualified professionals for ethical and humanitarian expert reviews of business projects and R&D methods.

During the open house day, TMK experts and TMK2U business trainers gave lectures and held discussions with the students on professional identity and corporate culture, talked about the Company's compliance policy and discussed the importance of the ESG agenda for the development of modern companies. Special attention was paid to the tools promoting the Company's corporate values outlined in TMK's Code of Ethics, including through training courses on the SOTA2U corporate HR platform and in the Mobi2U corporate social mobile app.

The students also explored the R&D facility's capabilities during visits to unique research laboratories, the area for prototyping and testing pipe and tubular products in line with international standards, as well as multifunctional halls for training sessions and other events.

Elena Pozolotina, Deputy CEO for Human Resources - Director of TMK2U Corporate University, said: "TMK actively engages with educational institutions across Russian regions, is fully open to them and regularly organizes guided tours and internships. Today, we have tried out a new 'open house' format where students get expert information on a variety of topics during an academic day. We have introduced the students to the activities of a high-tech company, shared with them the basic values and principles underlying a successful business, and explained TMK's requirements for specialists. Such events help students get to know the new image of modern industry and the corporate philosophy that paves the way to the success of our business."

Natalia Orekhovskaya, Head of the Department of Humanities at the Financial University's Faculty of Social Sciences and Mass Communications, said: "For first-year students, a visit to TMK2U Corporate University at Skolkovo is their first experience of interacting with major Russian businesses. This balanced and intensive program has enabled the students to immerse themselves in professional activities by solving cases and working in multifunctional classrooms. TMK specialists have fully satisfied the students' practical interest and engaged them in discussing and solving problems and addressing real-life professional cases. The event has also had a beneficial educational effect. The Financial University will continue its collaboration with TMK2U - we are interested in the educational programs offered by the university and, after this general introduction, we would like to dive deeper into each of the topics covered during this open house day. We will be happy to welcome business trainers to run practical training on our premises."

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
