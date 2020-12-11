PAO TMK : TMK recognized by Forbes as a Top 50 Best Employer in Russia

25.11.2020

TMK recognized by Forbes as a Top 50 Best Employer in Russia

Based on its 2019 performance, TMK was ranked among the 50 best employers in the Russia's 50 Best Employers 2020 List compiled by Forbes. The Company was ranked 46th overall and seventh in Environment, showing the best environmental performance among steel producers and steel product manufacturers.

Companies were evaluated across four categories: People, Society, Environment and Expert Opinion. In the former three categories, TMK was ranked 40th, 42nd and 7th, respectively.

Corporate training was one of the key evaluation criteria - in 2019, TMK2U Corporate University provided over 387,000 person-hours of training, or more than 10 hours per employee. The ranking compilers also considered social support measures at TMK plants - additional medical insurance, payment of corporate pensions, health resort treatment spending, extended vacations policy and other measures to provide financial assistance to employees. The level of occupational safety at TMK was also evaluated, showing a positive momentum in 2019.

In the area of social policy, key evaluation criteria included job creation at TMK and investments in social infrastructure in the towns and cities in which the Company operates, where TMK, among other things, is involved in housing construction projects, builds sports and fitness centers and provides assistance to healthcare establishments. TMK's charitable and social projects were also taken into account, along with the Company's support for culture and sports - the total amount of funds allocated by TMK for these purposes in 2019 exceeded RUB 1 billion.

In the Environment category, the rating was determined by the level of air emissions and environmental impact fees, the levels of water and energy consumption, environmental protection spending and the overall environmental policy of the company concerned. TMK updated its environmental policy in 2019 to minimize its environmental footprint and set new strategic priorities: adoption of green technologies, environmentally friendly products and integrating green processes into production. The Company is implementing an energy efficiency program and increasing the share of recycling water supply. In particular, only 4% of total water used is taken currently by TMK plants from the water utilities' systems, and this figure is expected to improve even further in the coming years.

'TMK's main potential lies above all with our people. Achieving the Company's business objectives is not possible without proper motivation and personal and professional development of our colleagues, which is why TMK is committed to creating all necessary conditions for productive and efficient work. We are improving industrial safety, working conditions and providing all employees with access to the unique training courses offered by TMK2U Corporate University. In the regions in which we operate, our plants are building viable ecosystems: creating a high-tech production environment, new opportunities for education and research and comfortable living environment. At the same time, we are particularly pleased with the high rating we got in the Environment category. In 2019 alone, TMK invested RUB 2.4 billion in environmental protection. These efforts are yielding some tangible results - last year, we reduced air emissions by 4%, cut the use of clean water in production by 5% and reduced our waste generation by 9%,' said TMK CEO Igor Korytko.