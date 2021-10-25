Log in
    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
PAO TMK : TMK supplies MMK with high-tech equipment for its steelmaking operations

10/25/2021 | 05:34am EDT
25.10.2021

TMK supplies MMK with high-tech equipment for its steelmaking operations

ETERNO, part of TMK, has manufactured and delivered to Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) steelmaking equipment - a customized design EAF bath.

The new product of ETERNO INGENIUM lineup is the bottom part of a steelmaking furnace. It is a structural low-alloy steel tank for liquid metal and slags, 9.6 m long, 7.4 m wide and 3.2 m high. The installation method was customized to ensure precise product geometry.

"As part of expanding its product line, TMK designs customized integrated engineering solutions for the steelmaking industry. ETERNO had previously shipped a 500 tonne ladle car to MMK, our strategic partner. The EAF bath shipment is another great example of productive collaboration between the industry's leaders. We provide MMK with knowledge-intensive solutions to produce high-quality steel for flat-rolled products, which are then supplied to our facilities to make large-diameter pipe," noted Denis Makienko, TMK's Director for Machine-Building Business Development.

TMK's portfolio includes several dozen commercialized ETERNO INGENIUM engineering solutions for the steel industry. The ETERNO plant supplied its products for upgrading the steelmaking operations of Severstal and the BOF shop at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (part of Mechel Group), as well as retrofitting Novolipetsk Steel (part of NLMK Group) and the Aksu Ferroalloys Plant in Kazakhstan. High-tech INGENIUM products have also been used in the nuclear industry for the construction of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey and Kursk NPP in Russia.

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
