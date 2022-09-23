Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PAO TMK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
61.02 RUB   +2.69%
09:21aPAO TMK : Update on coupon payment in respect of Chelpipe Eurobonds
PU
08/26PAO TMK Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/19PAO TMK : Notice on coupon payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAO TMK : Update on coupon payment in respect of Chelpipe Eurobonds

09/23/2022 | 09:21am EDT
23.09.2022 Update on coupon payment in respect of Chelpipe Eurobonds

Public Joint Stock Company "Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant" ("Chelpipe") hereby informs that, in line with the requirements of the Russian regulations presently in force, Chelpipe has arranged for a split payment of interest due on 19 September 2022 ("September 2022 Coupon") under the U.S.$ 300,000,000 4.5 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") issued by, but with limited recourse to, Chelpipe Finance Designated Activity Company.

Оn 22 September 2022 Chelpipe arranged for a transfer of the relevant portion of September 2022 Coupon payable to the Noteholders holding their Notes through the Russian National Settlement Depository ("NSD") and other Russian custodians being the accountholders of foreign nominee holders (the "Other Russian Custodians"). Coupon payments were made to NSD in the amount of Russian Roubles equivalent of US$ 22.5 for every US$ 1,000 of the nominal value of the Notes at the official exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on September 23, 2022 for onward distribution to the relevant Noteholders.

With regard to the payment of September 2022 Coupon to the Noteholders not referred to above, Chelpipe will make a separate announcement in due course.

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 429 B 6 807 M 6 807 M
Net income 2021 6 974 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 250 B 3 970 M 3 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,14x
Yield 2021 1 907%
Capitalization 63 042 M 1 055 M 1 000 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,36%
Chart PAO TMK
Duration : Period :
PAO TMK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 61,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Valeryevich Korytko Chief Executive Officer
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Anatoliy Borisovich Chubays Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergey Vladimirovich Kravchenko Independent Director
Yaroslav Kuzminov Independent Director
