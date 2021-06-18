Log in
    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
PAO TMK : Dmitry Pumpyanskiy and Andrey Komarov elected Co-Chairmen of RSPP Committee on Vocational Training and Qualifications

06/18/2021 | 02:23am EDT
17.06.2021

Dmitry Pumpyanskiy and Andrey Komarov elected Co-Chairmen of RSPP Committee on Vocational Training and Qualifications

Bureau of the Management Board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) passed a resolution to this effect.

As Co-Chairmen of the Committee on Vocational Training and Qualifications, Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, member of the Bureau of the RSPP Management Board, and Andrey Komarov, member of the RSPP Management Board, will contribute to preparing proposals and defining a consolidated position on vocational training upgrade and improved competitiveness of secondary and tertiary vocational education as well as improvement of Russian legislation on education.

'Developing a pipeline of highly-skilled talent is key to building an innovation capability in the Russian economy. The preparedness of this future talent to work in the real economy and the ideas they can contribute to industrial development will not only drive the competitive edge of Russian products but also enhance the nation's economic security and its standing on the global stage. Therefore, Russian educational institutions keep up with the times, actively introducing new competencies, including digital skills, into educational programs across all levels and areas. On the other hand, employers provide their own resources - expertise and training grounds - to enable the practical training of future talent. Research and educational institutions and manufacturing companies also work together to develop breakthrough products. All these processes require maximum coordination, so together with our fellow committee members we will work to promote collaboration between the industry and the state around the modernization of the national educational system and relevant regulatory framework,' said Dmitry Pumpyanskiy.

The RSPP Committee on Vocational Training and Qualifications is a standing body focused on promoting constructive dialogue around education between the business community, government authorities, non-governmental organizations and other economic actors. The Committee's key roles are to prepare proposals for, and assist the Government of the Russian Federation in, building an effective vocational training system, assist Russian organizations in enabling more competitive educational services, and create conditions and mechanisms to attract investments and innovative technologies to vocational training.

Dmitry Pumpyanskiy chairs the Supervisory Board of the Ural Federal University. He initiated a new development strategy for the university, including the establishment of a world-class interregional research and education center Advanced Industrial Technologies and Materials. The center aims to become a platform for scientific research that will benefit the real economy and drive significant impact through building an entire ecosystem involving research and educational institutions and industrial companies from across the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk and Kurgan Regions.

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
