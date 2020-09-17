Russia's TMK Delists Global Depositary Receipts From London Market

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

TMK said Thursday that it has delisted its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange.

The Moscow-listed maker of tubular products for the oil and gas industry said the delisting is with effect from Thursday morning.

"Immediately following the cancellation of listing, holders of the GDRs will no longer be able to trade their GDRs on the LSE and will not be able to obtain market quotations for the GDRs," the company said.

