PAO TMK    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

PAO TMK

(TRMK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 09/16
60.82 RUB   -0.07%
Russia's TMK Delists Global Depositary Receipts From London Market
DJ
05:20aTMK : announces delisting of its GDRs from LSE
PU
09/15TMK : Board of directors approves a new share buyback program
PU
Russia's TMK Delists Global Depositary Receipts From London Market

09/17/2020 | 05:38am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

TMK said Thursday that it has delisted its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange.

The Moscow-listed maker of tubular products for the oil and gas industry said the delisting is with effect from Thursday morning.

"Immediately following the cancellation of listing, holders of the GDRs will no longer be able to trade their GDRs on the LSE and will not be able to obtain market quotations for the GDRs," the company said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.71% 41.95 Delayed Quote.-38.41%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -1.07% 8878.056 Delayed Quote.15.79%
PAO TMK 2.40% 3.195 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
PAO TMK -0.07% 60.82 End-of-day quote.4.86%
WTI -0.67% 39.89 Delayed Quote.-34.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 041 M - -
Net income 2020 345 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 824 M 824 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,74 $
Last Close Price 3,20 $
Spread / Highest target 72,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor V. Korytko Chief Executive Officer
Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Pumpyansky Chairman
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Andrey Yuryevich Kaplunov Director & First Deputy Director General
Alexandr Georgievich Shiryaev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO TMK4.86%824
NUCOR-15.49%14 126
ARCELORMITTAL-29.05%14 084
POSCO-20.08%12 786
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-33.04%9 821
GERDAU S.A.5.95%6 499
