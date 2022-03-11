PAO Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya : Dmitry Pumpyanskiy has exited as TMK's beneficiary and has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors

10.03.2022
Dmitry Pumpyanskiy has exited as TMK's beneficiary and has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors
TMK announces that Dmitry Pumpyanskiy has exited as a beneficiary of PAO TMK and, effective March 9, 2022, resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Alexander Pumpyanskiy has also resigned as a member of TMK's Board of Directors.
All TMK plants continue their business activities as usual, ensure the continuity of production processes and fulfill all obligations to their customers and partners.
TMK remains fully committed to the social responsibility principles, both in relation to its employees and their families, as well as in the regions of presence of TMK's production assets.
