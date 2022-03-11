Log in
PAO TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KOMPANIYA

PAO Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya : Dmitry Pumpyanskiy has exited as TMK's beneficiary and has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
10.03.2022 Dmitry Pumpyanskiy has exited as TMK's beneficiary and has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors

TMK announces that Dmitry Pumpyanskiy has exited as a beneficiary of PAO TMK and, effective March 9, 2022, resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Alexander Pumpyanskiy has also resigned as a member of TMK's Board of Directors.

All TMK plants continue their business activities as usual, ensure the continuity of production processes and fulfill all obligations to their customers and partners.

TMK remains fully committed to the social responsibility principles, both in relation to its employees and their families, as well as in the regions of presence of TMK's production assets.

Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 744 M - -
Net income 2021 86,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 19,9%
Capitalization 753 M 479 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,36%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Valeryevich Korytko Chief Executive Officer
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Pumpyansky Chairman
Anatoliy Borisovich Chubays Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergey Vladimirovich Kravchenko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAO TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KOMPANIYA-16.57%479
NUCOR17.00%35 944
ARCELORMITTAL-4.92%26 780
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.71%20 915
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.28%17 470
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.27%16 433