PAOS Industries Limited took note on the resignation of Mrs. Ruchika Gulati (ACS 35232) from the post and position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, absolutely due to his personal reasons and confirmed that the same is accepted and that she will continue to discharge her duties as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, until the close of business hours on April 19, 2024. The Board took note and approved the Appointment of Mr. Daljeet Singh (ACS 42211), member of the Institute of Company Secretaries with requisite exposure of working in listed entity(ies), as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from morning of April 20, 2024. Mr. Daljeet Singh is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

He has over seven years of experience in dealing with compliances and legal matters. Besides being Company Secretary, he is holding degree of Bachelor in Commerce (B.Com.) and Masters in Commerce (M. Com).