The mouthwatering mashup makes its debut once again, satisfying the crave of the brand’s most requested menu item

Over 500,000 fans have begged for its return and while others have attempted to enter the burger game, Papa Johns is delivering exactly what the internet wants: Cheesy Burger Pizza.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610084913/en/

Papa Johns Cheesy Burger Pizza (Photo: Business Wire)

Since others have forgotten about the pizza in their burger mashups, Papa Johns is here to make it right. This summer, the brand is not just bringing back the delicious pizza, they’re answering the call of the pizza-devoted masses who have shared their yearning for the return of the irresistible fusion of classic burger flavors and cheesy pizza goodness. Papa Johns is celebrating the cult-classic and honoring the fandom by offering a large Cheesy Burger Pizza for just $10 for the first 500,000 orders. Fans can also enter for a chance to win free slices.

“The Cheesy Burger Pizza has been a favorite for over a decade and fans have passionately let us know they want it back through endless comments, tweets and phone calls begging for its return,” says Kimberly Bean, Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Menu Strategy. “While other chains are going up against the burger, we’re putting pizza first and staying true to our commitment by giving fans exactly what they want - pizza.”

Super fans can keep an eye out for ways to earn free Cheesy Burger Pizza throughout the summer on www.theyforgotthepizza.com, and join their fellow afficionados in celebrating a true OG: Papa Johns’ Cheesy Burger Pizza.

The Cheesy Burger Pizza features Papa Johns’ fresh, never frozen dough topped with a signature burger sauce, generous portions of beef, tomato, dill pickle, and real cheese made from mozzarella, served of course with a cup of the brand’s famous Special Garlic Sauce and pepperoncini. The combo of iconic flavors is also available in the returning Cheesy Burger Papadia and all-new Cheesy Burger Papa Bites. The full Cheesy Burger Trio lineup is available for Papa Rewards members starting June 10 and for fans nationwide on June 13, with the Cheesy Burger Papadia and Papa Bites priced at, $6.99 and $4.99 respectively.

Back by popular demand, the Cheesy Burger platform is the latest fan-inspired drop from Papa Johns and builds upon the company’s Better Get You Some brand campaign. The new creative is fueled by pizza devotion and satisfying cravings throughout the summer and all year round.

To learn more about the Cheesy Burger Pizza visit www.theyforgotthepizza.com and order your Cheesy Burger Trio at www.papajohns.com.

For additional media assets, click here.

Not a Papa Rewards member yet? What are you waiting for? Join here!

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,900 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610084913/en/