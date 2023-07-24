The latest menu innovation adds layers of garlic to the company’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza, inspired by fans’ obsession with its signature Special Garlic Sauce

Papa Johns is bringing together two fan favorites for something truly epic with its all-new Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust pizza. The latest menu innovation is a direct response to fan mania over its Epic Stuffed Crust and Special Garlic Sauce to create a stuffed crust experience like no other.

Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is the third iteration of Papa Johns stuffed crust pizza, following cheese and pepperoni varieties. This time, Papa Johns channels the brand’s iconic flavors by putting garlic goodness in three places – in the crust, on the crust, and in a cup with its Special Garlic Dipping Sauce.

“At Papa Johns, we are committed to giving fans more of what they want, and they have expressed so much love for our Special Garlic Sauce that we had to find a way to spotlight this flavor,” says Kimberly Bean, Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza takes garlic to the next level and continues in our commitment to flavor exploration. By combining our signature dough and adding garlic in – and on- our Epic Stuffed Crust pizza, we’ve created a whole new culinary experience while delivering two fan favorites for the ultimate stuffed crust pizza.”

The latest innovation boasts the same Epic Stuffed Crust fans know and love with our original, six-ingredient dough hand-stuffed to order with garlic seasoned cheese, coated with a garlic parmesan sauce and dusted with garlic-parmesan seasoning. Topped with your choice of toppings, after baking the pizza is finished with even more garlic parmesan sauce and served with a cup of our signature Special Garlic Sauce.

Papa Johns Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is available exclusively for Papa Rewards members beginning Monday, July 24 and for all fans starting Monday, July 31. Available for a limited time for just $14.99 for a one-topping pizza. Starting August 21, fans can enjoy a spicy spin on this new favorite with the Spicy Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust, featuring a sprinkle of chili flakes and a layer of the brand’s signature Spicy Garlic Sauce.

Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is the latest in a string of menu innovations from the brand this year, including Crispy Parm Pizza, Oreo Cookie Papa Bites, and the viral Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

