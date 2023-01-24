Advanced search
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PZZA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
83.31 USD   +3.63%
07:32aPapa Johns to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 23, 2023
BU
01/17Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Papa John's to $92 From $90, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/05UBS Adjusts Papa John's International Price Target to $85 From $80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Papa Johns to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 23, 2023

01/24/2023 | 07:32am EST
Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will hold its quarterly conference call with investors to discuss 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday, February 23, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants on the call will include Rob Lynch, President and CEO, Ann Gugino, CFO, and Stacy Frole, Vice President of Investor Relations.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.papajohns.com/events-presentations. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 47 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 100 M - -
Net income 2022 66,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,1x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 2 943 M 2 943 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 83,31 $
Average target price 95,36 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Robert M. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann B. Gugino Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Justin Falciola Vice President-Enterprise Architecture & Analytics
C. Max Wetzel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.21%2 943
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.07%121 908
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.26%41 451
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.7.06%18 025
SODEXO1.54%14 417
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.48%4 980