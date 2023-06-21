Advanced search
    PZZA   US6988131024

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PZZA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
72.78 USD   -2.27%
08:03aPapa Johns to Report 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2023
BU
06/14Piper Sandler Initiates Papa John's International at Neutral With $77 Price Target
MT
06/06Papa john's international acquires drake food service international's restaurants in the united kingdom
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Papa Johns to Report 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2023

06/21/2023 | 08:03am EDT
Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023, with a conference call to follow discussing these results at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.papajohns.com/events-presentations. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 181 M - -
Net income 2023 92,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 2 377 M 2 377 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 72,78 $
Average target price 90,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Collins Vice President-Treasury & Tax
Christopher Lewis Coleman Independent Chairman
Justin Falciola Vice President-Enterprise Architecture & Analytics
Laurette T. Koellner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.58%2 377
STARBUCKS CORPORATION2.09%116 090
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.21%48 401
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.19.87%20 053
SODEXO13.82%16 216
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-20.80%12 635
