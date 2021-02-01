Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Paperpack A.B.E.E.    PPAK   GRS405003005

PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.

(PPAK)
Paperpack A B E E : Ανακοίνωση Υποβολής Υποχρεωτικής Δημόσιας Πρότασης

02/01/2021
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΥΠΟΒΟΛΗΣ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΗΣ

ΤΗΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
«ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED»
ΠΡΟΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΜΕΤΟΧΟΥΣ ΤΗΣ
«ΠΕΙΠΕΡΠΑΚ ΑΝΩΝΥΜΟΣ ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΚΗ ΕΤΑΙΡΙΑ ΕΚΤΥΠΩΣΕΩΣ ΚΥΤΙΟΠΟΙΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΙΔΩΝ ΧΑΡΤΙΝΗΣ
ΣΥΣΚΕΥΑΣΙΑΣ»
ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΟΚΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΝΟΛΟΥ ΤΩΝ ΚΟΙΝΩΝ ΟΝΟΜΑΣΤΙΚΩΝ, ΜΕΤΑ ΨΗΦΟΥ, ΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ ΤΟΥΣ

01 Φεβρουαρίου 2021

Κατεβάστε εδώ το pdf

Disclaimer

Paperpack Printing Box Manufacturing and Paper Packaging Industrial SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 18,4 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2019 1,95 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net Debt 2019 5,24 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
Yield 2019 2,88%
Capitalization 25,7 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 9,98%
Chart PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.
Duration : Period :
Paperpack A.B.E.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ioannis P. Tsoukaridis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaos Zetos CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Athanasios Kouvaras Technical Director
Fasouli-Grafanaki E. Korina Vice Chairman
Fragos Lambros Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.1.56%31
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY1.19%19 777
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-2.50%12 661
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC4.31%12 349
MONDI PLC0.47%11 484
WESTROCK COMPANY-4.82%10 900
