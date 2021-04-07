Paperpack A B E E : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGE OF PERCENTAGE AT VOTING LEVEL

The company 'PAPERPACK SOCIETE ANONYME INDUSTRIAL PRINTING, BUILDING AND PAPER PACKAGING SUPPLIES' (the 'Company'), further to the notification dated April 7, 2021 received by CHINA - CEE MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L., General Partner of the investment fund CHINA CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE INVESTMENT CO-OPERATION FUND II SCS SICAV-SIF which controls the Cypriot company ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED, announces the following, according to Law no. 3556/2007:

The Cypriot company ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED, in the context of accomplishing the mandatory tender offer submitted on January 29, 2021 in accordance to Law no. 3461/2006 regarding the acquisition of the total shares of the Company, has entered into an over-the-counter transfer agreement on April 1, 2021 with the holders of the Company¶s shares who have duly and timely accepted the aforementioned tender offer, by virtue of which it acquired 259,801 shares of the Company and the respective voting rights representing approximately a percentage of 6,572% of the total voting rights of the Company.

In view of the above, ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED holds directly a total percentage of 96,598% of the Company¶s voting rights (corresponding to 3,818,603 shares and voting rights).

ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED is controlled according to Law 3556/2007 by the investment fund CHINA CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE INVESTMENT CO-OPERATION FUND II SCS SICAV-SIF (the 'Private Investment Fund') with registered seat in Luxembourg. The Private Investment Fund is controlled, according to Law 3556/2007, by the company CHINA - CEE MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L. with registered seat in Luxembourg, which as its General Partner has the exclusive responsibility of managing the operation of the Private Investment Fund. No other natural or legal person controls the General Partner of the Private Investment Fund in accordance with Law 3556/2007.