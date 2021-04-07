Log in
PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.

PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.

(PPAK)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paperpack A B E E : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGE OF PERCENTAGE AT VOTING LEVEL

04/07/2021 | 10:58am EDT
The company 'PAPERPACK SOCIETE ANONYME INDUSTRIAL PRINTING, BUILDING AND PAPER PACKAGING SUPPLIES' (the 'Company'), further to the notification dated April 7, 2021 received by CHINA - CEE MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L., General Partner of the investment fund CHINA CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE INVESTMENT CO-OPERATION FUND II SCS SICAV-SIF which controls the Cypriot company ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED, announces the following, according to Law no. 3556/2007:

The Cypriot company ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED, in the context of accomplishing the mandatory tender offer submitted on January 29, 2021 in accordance to Law no. 3461/2006 regarding the acquisition of the total shares of the Company, has entered into an over-the-counter transfer agreement on April 1, 2021 with the holders of the Company¶s shares who have duly and timely accepted the aforementioned tender offer, by virtue of which it acquired 259,801 shares of the Company and the respective voting rights representing approximately a percentage of 6,572% of the total voting rights of the Company.

In view of the above, ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED holds directly a total percentage of 96,598% of the Company¶s voting rights (corresponding to 3,818,603 shares and voting rights).

ORLANDO-EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED is controlled according to Law 3556/2007 by the investment fund CHINA CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE INVESTMENT CO-OPERATION FUND II SCS SICAV-SIF (the 'Private Investment Fund') with registered seat in Luxembourg. The Private Investment Fund is controlled, according to Law 3556/2007, by the company CHINA - CEE MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L. with registered seat in Luxembourg, which as its General Partner has the exclusive responsibility of managing the operation of the Private Investment Fund. No other natural or legal person controls the General Partner of the Private Investment Fund in accordance with Law 3556/2007.

Disclaimer

Paperpack Printing Box Manufacturing and Paper Packaging Industrial SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 14:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 18,4 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2019 1,95 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
Net Debt 2019 5,24 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
Yield 2019 2,88%
Capitalization 26,5 M 31,4 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 9,98%
Chart PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.
Duration : Period :
Paperpack A.B.E.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ioannis P. Tsoukaridis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaos Zetos CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Athanasios Kouvaras Technical Director
Titos Vasilopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Dimitrios Antonakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPERPACK A.B.E.E.4.69%31
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY11.02%21 684
WESTROCK COMPANY23.20%14 132
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.12%13 155
MONDI PLC10.56%12 766
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC7.49%12 461
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.