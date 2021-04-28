Paperpack A B E E : Annual financial report of the use 2020

STATEMENT BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

In accordance with Article 4, paragraph 2 of Law 3556/2007

The members of the Board of Directors of the company under the name "PAPERPACK INDUSTRIAL COMPANY FOR PRINTING, CELLULOSE AND CARTON PACKAGING" and the distinctive title PAPERPACK S.A.:

Petros Sakkas, President of the Board of Directors and CEO Theodoros Rakintzis, Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Ioannis Tsoukaridis, Member of the Board of Directors,

in our above capacity, hereby declare and certify that to the best of our knowledge:

The accompanying annual financial statements of PAPERPACK SA for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, fairly represent the assets and liabilities, equity, cash flows and results for the period ended 31 December 2020 of PAPERPACK SA in accordance with the provisions of paragraphs 3 to 5 of article 4 of Law 3556/2007, and the attached Annual Report of the Board of Directors of PAPERPACK SA illustrates in a true manner the development, performance and position of the Company, including a description of the main risks and uncertainties it face information and the required information under paragraphs 6 to 8 of article 4 of Law 3556/2007.

Kifissia, 28rd of April 2021

President and CEO Vice President Member of the Board Theodoros Rakintzis Petros Sakkas Ioannis Tsoukaridis ID No. AΟ 169266 ID No. ΑK 031015 ID No. ΑM 644642

