Athens, Greece, 22 December 2023- Papoutsanis S.A. (the "Company"), following the notification received on 22 December 2023by Truad Verwaltungs A.G. ("Truad") in its capacity as a professional trustee of a private irrevocable discretionary trust established for the primary benefit of descendants of the father of the late Anastasios Georgios Leventis (the "Trust"), informs the investors' community that:
Up to 22.12.2023 Truad indirectly held in its above capacity through the chain of companies it fully controlled (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Lavonos Ltd. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Thrush Investment Holdings Limited which controlled its 100% subsidiary Eagle Enterprises S.A.) 21,13% of the total number of the voting rights of the Company (corresponding to 5.726.302 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares). On 22.12.2023 Lavonos Ltd. transferred to Torval Investment Corp. the entirety (100%) of the shares it held in the share capital of its subsidiary Thrush Investment Holdings Limited.
Following the completion of the aforementioned transfer, the percentage of voting rights held indirectly by Truad in the Company remains unchanged. In particular, Truad today indirectly holds 21,13% of the total number of the voting rights of the Company (corresponding to 5.726.302 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares) through the control by Truad of its 100% subsidiary "Torval Investment Corp.", which owns 100% of the issued share capital of "Thrush Investment Holdings Limited", which holds:
i) directly 19,95% of the total number of voting rights (corresponding to 5.407.065 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares); and
ii) indirectly through the control of "Eagle Enterprises S.A." a percentage of 1,18% of the total number of voting rights (corresponding to 319.237 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares) of the Company ("Eagle Enterprises S.A." is controlled as follows: "Torval Investment Corp." owns 100% of the issued share capital of "Thrush Investment Holdings Limited" which owns 100% of the issued share capital of "Eagle Enterprises S.A.").
Furthermore, Truad controls and exercises the aforementioned voting rights at its discretion without receiving any specific directions or instructions by the beneficiaries of the Trust or any other person and there is no other person who controls (within the meaning of Law 3556/2007) Truad.
