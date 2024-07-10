ANNOUNCEMENT OF DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF 10.07.2024

ANNOUNCEMENT OF DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY "PAPOUTSANIS ANONYMOUS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY OF CONSUMER GOODS" FROM 10.07.2024

The company under the name " PAPOUTSANIS ANONYMOUS INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY OF CONSUMER GOODS " (the "Company") announces that on 10.07.2024, at 11:00 a.m, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders was held at the Company's offices located at the intersection of 2 Kalavryta and Kaiafa streets, in Nea Kifissia, Kifissia Municipality, in which (either by physical presence or by participating remotely in real time via videoconference) and/or were represented and/or exercised their voting rights prior to the General Meeting by postal vote twenty (20) shareholders representing .21.174,884 shares out of a total of 27,098,594 shares, i.e. 78.76% of the total paid-up share capital and voting rights.

It is noted that according to Article 50 par. 1 of Law No. 4548/2018, the 214,336 treasury shares of the Company out of a total of 27,098,594 shares were not counted

for the purposes of quorum and majority.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions on the subjects on the agenda, as included in the relevant invitation, which was published as required by law:

1. The election of the new Board of Directors of the Company, consisting of the following seven members, was unanimously approved:

Mary Iskalatian Menelaos Tasopoulos Georgios Gatzaros Dimitrios Papoutsanis Christos Georgalis Barounas Anthonios Eleni Koritsa

The full personal information of the members of the Board of Directors, their curricula vitae and the reasoned recommendation of the Board of Directors for each of the members of the Board of Directors proposed for voting in accordance with article 18 par. 1 ν. 4706/2020, are included in the draftsof the Extraordinary General Meeting submitted to the Company's shareholders.

