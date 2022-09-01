Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Papoutsanis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAP   GRS065003014

PAPOUTSANIS S.A.

(PAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:48 2022-09-01 am EDT
2.460 EUR    0.00%
03:31aPAPOUTSANIS S A : Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
08/30PAPOUTSANIS S A : Own shares buy-back announcement (Correct Repetition)
PU
08/29PAPOUTSANIS S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of Own Shares

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PAPOUTSANIS SA

Chalkida, 01/09/2022


Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 05.05.2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 29.06.2021 Board of Directors of the Company, bought 2.000 own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market on 31.08.2022, with average acquisition price EUR 2,4521 per share and total value of transaction of EUR 4.904,20.

The transaction was made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "ALPHA FINANCE INVESTMENT SERVICES S.A.".

Including the above transaction, the Company owns 61.205 own shares (0,226% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange) from the own share buyback program.


Disclaimer

Papoutsanis SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
03:31aPAPOUTSANIS S A : Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
08/30PAPOUTSANIS S A : Own shares buy-back announcement (Correct Repetition)
PU
08/29PAPOUTSANIS S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
08/04Papoutsanis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04PAPOUTSANIS S A : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
07/21PAPOUTSANIS S A : Admission of shares of share capital increase following the exercise of ..
PU
07/04Papoutsanis S.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 1,345,304 shares, representing 5%..
CI
05/09Papoutsanis S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27PAPOUTSANIS S A : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
04/19PAPOUTSANIS S A : Dividend payment for the year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 54,8 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net income 2021 4,93 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net Debt 2021 10,3 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 66,6 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Papoutsanis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,46 €
Average target price 3,90 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
Managers and Directors
Menelaos Tasopoulos Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Mairi Chainkoui Iskalatian Financial Director & Executive Director
Georgios Sotiriou Gkatzaros Chairman
Dimitrios Panagiotis Papoutsanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Petrou Georgalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPOUTSANIS S.A.5.13%67
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-10.78%43 054
UNICHARM CORPORATION-2.96%20 820
ESSITY AB-19.74%15 661
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.35%5 567
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED15.53%3 365