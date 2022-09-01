Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of Own Shares

PAPOUTSANIS SA

Chalkida, 01/09/2022



Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 05.05.2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 29.06.2021 Board of Directors of the Company, bought 2.000 own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market on 31.08.2022, with average acquisition price EUR 2,4521 per share and total value of transaction of EUR 4.904,20.



The transaction was made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "ALPHA FINANCE INVESTMENT SERVICES S.A.".



Including the above transaction, the Company owns 61.205 own shares (0,226% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange) from the own share buyback program.





