  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Papoutsanis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAP   GRS065003014

PAPOUTSANIS S.A.

(PAP)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-12-30 am EST
2.350 EUR   +0.86%
Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of own shares

01/02/2023 | 02:28am EST
PAPOUTSANIS SA

Chalkida, 02/01/2023


Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 05.05.2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 29.06.2021 Board of Directors of the Company, bought 2.000 own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market on 30.12.2022, with average acquisition price EUR 2,33 per share and total value of transaction of EUR 4.659,10.

The transaction was made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "BETA SECURITIES S.A.".

Including the above transaction, the Company owns 115.272 own shares (0,425% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange) from the own share buyback program.


Papoutsanis SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 54,8 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net income 2021 4,93 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
Net Debt 2021 10,3 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 63,6 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Papoutsanis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Menelaos Tasopoulos Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Mairi Chainkoui Iskalatian Financial Director & Executive Director
Georgios Sotiriou Gkatzaros Chairman
Dimitrios Panagiotis Papoutsanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Petrou Georgalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPOUTSANIS S.A.0.00%68
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION0.00%45 815
UNICHARM CORPORATION1.38%22 801
ESSITY AB-7.48%18 407
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED3.24%6 178
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED21.05%3 549