PAPOUTSANIS SA

Chalkida, 13/11/2023



Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 18.05.2023 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 18.05.2023 Board of Directors of the Company, bought own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market as follows:

Date of acquisition of own shares Number of own shares acquired Average acquisition price per share Total value of transaction 10/11/2023 100 € 2,25 € 225,00



The transactions were made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "BETA SECURITIES S.A.".



Including the above transactions, the Company owns 153.704 own shares (0,567% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange).



