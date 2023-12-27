PAPOUTSANIS SA
Chalkida, 27/12/2023
Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 18.05.2023 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 18.05.2023 Board of Directors of the Company, bought own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market as follows:
Date of acquisition of own shares
Number of own shares acquired
Average acquisition price per share
Total value of transaction
21/12/2023
800
€ 2,29
€ 1.833,70
The transactions were made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "BETA SECURITIES S.A.".
Including the above transactions, the Company owns 176.316 own shares (0,651% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange).
Disclaimer
Papoutsanis SA published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 17:02:24 UTC.