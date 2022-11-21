Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Papoutsanis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAP   GRS065003014

PAPOUTSANIS S.A.

(PAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-11-18 am EST
2.360 EUR   +0.85%
02:49aPapoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
11/18Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/16Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
Summary 
Summary

Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement

11/21/2022 | 02:49am EST
PAPOUTSANIS SA

Chalkida, 21/11/2022


Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 05.05.2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 29.06.2021 Board of Directors of the Company, bought 1.500 own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market on 18.11.2022, with average acquisition price EUR 2,35 per share and total value of transaction of EUR 3.525.

The transaction was made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "BETA SECURITIES S.A.".

Including the above transaction, the Company owns 105.822 own shares (0,391% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange) from the own share buyback program.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Papoutsanis SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 54,8 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2021 4,93 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net Debt 2021 10,3 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 63,9 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Papoutsanis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Menelaos Tasopoulos Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Mairi Chainkoui Iskalatian Financial Director & Executive Director
Georgios Sotiriou Gkatzaros Chairman
Dimitrios Panagiotis Papoutsanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Petrou Georgalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPOUTSANIS S.A.0.85%66
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-8.06%44 346
UNICHARM CORPORATION0.46%21 294
ESSITY AB-16.05%16 433
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.33%5 170
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.53%2 907