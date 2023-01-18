Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Papoutsanis S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PAP   GRS065003014

PAPOUTSANIS S.A.

(PAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:48 2023-01-17 am EST
2.350 EUR   -0.42%
02:20aPapoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
01/02Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
2022Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement

01/18/2023 | 02:20am EST
PAPOUTSANIS SA

Chalkida, 18/01/2023


Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 05.05.2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 29.06.2021 Board of Directors of the Company, bought 1.900 own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market on 17.01.2023, with average acquisition price EUR 2,34 per share and total value of transaction of EUR 4.447,01.

The transaction was made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "BETA SECURITIES S.A.".

Including the above transaction, the Company owns 117.172 own shares (0,432% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange) from the own share buyback program.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Papoutsanis SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 07:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 54,8 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
Net income 2021 4,93 M 5,32 M 5,32 M
Net Debt 2021 10,3 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 63,6 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Papoutsanis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Menelaos Tasopoulos Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Mairi Chainkoui Iskalatian Financial Director & Executive Director
Georgios Sotiriou Gkatzaros Chairman
Dimitrios Panagiotis Papoutsanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Petrou Georgalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPOUTSANIS S.A.0.00%69
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION0.80%46 179
UNICHARM CORPORATION-5.33%22 143
ESSITY AB6.62%19 631
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.81%6 056
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.91%3 682