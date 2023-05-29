Advanced search
    PAP   GRS065003014

PAPOUTSANIS S.A.

(PAP)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:17 2023-05-26 am EDT
2.330 EUR   -0.85%
02:49aPapoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
05/23Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
05/19Papoutsanis S.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 1,354,929 shares, representing 5.02% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 18, 2023.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement

05/29/2023 | 02:49am EDT
PAPOUTSANIS SA

Chalkida, 29/05/2023


Papoutsanis SA (the Company) hereby informs that according to the Regulations (EU) 2016/1052 and 596/2014, and in accordance with the resolutions of the 18.05.2023 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting and the 18.05.2023 Board of Directors of the Company, bought own shares in Athens Stock Exchange Market as follows:

Date of acquisition of own shares

Number of own shares acquired

Average acquisition price per share

Total value of transaction

25/5/2023

500

€ 2,35

€ 1.175


The transactions were made through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange "BETA SECURITIES S.A.".

Including the above transactions, the Company owns 119.014 own shares (0,439% of total shares of the Company traded on the Athens Stock Exchange).


Attachments

Disclaimer

Papoutsanis SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 06:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 71,6 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,1 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Papoutsanis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,33 €
Average target price 3,90 €
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
Managers and Directors
Menelaos Tasopoulos Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Mairi Chainkoui Iskalatian Financial Director & Executive Director
Georgios Sotiriou Gkatzaros Chairman
Dimitrios Panagiotis Papoutsanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Petrou Georgalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPOUTSANIS S.A.-0.85%68
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION0.41%45 985
UNICHARM CORPORATION3.95%22 224
ESSITY AB8.75%19 304
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.92%5 170
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.61%3 087
