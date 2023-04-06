Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Papoutsanis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAP   GRS065003014

PAPOUTSANIS S.A.

(PAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09:52 2023-04-06 am EDT
2.360 EUR   +2.16%
11:14aPapoutsanis S A : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
04/05Papoutsanis S A : Invitation-annual briefing for analysts
PU
01/18Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Papoutsanis S A : Quarterly Earnings Document

04/06/2023 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PAPOUTSANIS S.A.

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS

GECR Nr 121914222000

Registered Office: 71th Km ATHENS - LAMIA NATIONAL ROAD, HALKIDA

DATA & INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY TO 31 DECEMBER 2022

(according to the Decision 4/507/28.4.2009 of the board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Committee)

AMOUNTS REPORTED IN EURO

The following data and information derived from the financial statements aim to provide a general information about the financial position and results of group Papoutsanis SA . We advise the reader, before making any

investment decision or any other transaction with the Company, to visit the web site of the Company: www.papoutsanis.gr where the financial statements and the audit report of the statutory auditor are posted.

Competent public authority - Prefecture:

Ministry of Development - General Commerce Secretariat - Department

Societes Anonymes and Credit

Web address:

www.papoutsanis.gr

Composition of the Board of Directors:

• Chairman - executive member: George Gatzaros

• Vice chairman -non executive member: Dimitrios Papoutsanis

• Chief Executive Officer executive member: Menelaos Tassopoulos

• executive member: Mary Iskalatian

• independent, non-executive member: Christos Georgalis

• independent, non-executive member: Antonios Barounas

Date of approval of the Financial Statements:

6 April 2023

Certified Public Accountant Auditor:

Nikolaos Garbis, Institute of CPA (SOEL) Reg. No. 25011

Auditing Company:

Grant Thornton S.A

Type of auditor's review report:

With agreeing opinion

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSETS

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Fixed assets

47.819.300

39.554.676

Investments in real estate property

226.707

226.707

Goodwill

1.274.398

-

Intangible assets

1.485.627

249.219

Other non-current assets

640.534

39.646

Inventories

9.726.503

7.171.973

Trade receivables

6.483.107

7.498.311

Other current assets

15.499.802

8.836.607

Total Assets

83.155.978

63.577.139

EQUITY

Share Capital

14.633.241

14.582.616

Other equity elements

12.312.149

10.694.825

Total Equity of the Company (i)

26.945.390

25.277.440

Minority rights (ii)

-

-

Total Equity (a)

26.945.390

25.277.440

LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

22.466.750

12.664.254

Provisions - other long term liabilities

6.357.013

5.444.409

Short term borrowings

7.318.368

4.024.438

Other short term liabilities

20.068.458

16.166.598

Total liabilities (b)

56.210.588

38.299.699

Total Liabilities and Equity (a) + (b)

83.155.978

63.577.139

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

1.1-

1.1-

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Equity at the beginning of period

(01.01.2022 and 01.01.2021 respectively)

25.277.440

22.104.488

Compehensive total income after tax

3.012.750

4.936.455

Other changes

(78.256)

(45.759)

Dividends distributed

(1.438.688)

(1.816.493)

Increase/(Decrease) of Share Capital

172.145

98.750

Equity at the end of the period (31.12.2022 and

31.12.2021 respectively)

26.945.390

25.277.441

ADDITIONAL DATA INFORMATION

  1. The shares of the Company are being traded in the Stock Market of Athens in the main market.
  2. The basic accounting principles are the same with those of 31/12/2021.
  3. For the disputes subject to litigation or arbitration that may have a significant impact on the financial situation or the operation of the company, reference is made on note 6.28 of the financial statements.
  4. The number of employed staff on Dec 31, 2022 was 200 persons while on Dec 31, 2021 were 178 persons.
  5. Transactions and balances with related parties in accordance with IAS 24 (note 6.28 of the financial statements).

31.12.2022

a) Revenues

-

b) Expenses

-

c) Assets

-

d) Liabilities

-

e) Transactions and fees of Board and affiliated with them parties

651.721

f) Amounts due from Board members and senior management.

242

g) Amounts due to Board members and senior management.

64.126

INCOME STATEMENT 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2022

1.1-

1.1-

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Turnover

70.749.375

54.768.621

Gross Profit

17.297.363

17.773.205

Earnings before taxes, interest and investing results (EBIT)

4.680.720

6.516.061

Profits before tax

3.932.634

6.103.242

Profits after tax (A)

2.995.376

4.925.431

Other total income after tax (B)

17.373

(2.714)

Comprehensive total income after tax (A) + (B)

3.012.750

4.922.716

Profits after tax per share

0,1107

0,1823

Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation

amortization and investing results

7.235.743

8.263.479

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (INDIRECT METHOD)

1.1-

1.1-

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Profits before tax

3.932.634

6.103.242

Profit / (Loss) Pre-tax period from discontinued operation

(1.216)

Plus / (minus) adjustments for:

Depreciation and Amortization

2.171.224

1.747.418

Provisions

(637.586)

338.890

Depreciation of grants

(175.300)

(161.587)

(Revenue) / Expenses of investments

(511.903)

44.243

Finance cost (net)

923.387

574.406

5.702.456

8.645.396

Plus/Less adjustments for changes of working capital

or related to operating activities:

Decrease/(Increase) of trade receivables

876.187

(3.196.254)

Decrease/(Increase) of inventories

(2.193.261)

357.634

(Decrease)/Increase of liabilities (excluding loans)

2.894.449

3.546.240

Minus:

Interest and related expenses paid

(799.785)

(513.147)

Total inflows / (outflows) from operating activities(a)

6.480.046

8.839.869

Investing Activities

Participations

(2.450.000)

-

Proceeds from the sale of Participations

-

7.922

Purchase of tangible and intangible assets

(8.928.074)

(9.029.415)

Proceeds from sales of tangible and intangible assets

-

55.453

Total of inflows / (outflows) from investing activities (b)

(11.378.074)

(8.966.039)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from share capital increase

93.750

98.750

Proceeds from issued loans

18.068.027

10.226.900

Repayments of borrowings

(5.917.904)

(5.941.072)

Repayment of financial lease liabilities

(348.018)

(626.853)

Collection of a state grant

-

434.466

Purchase of own shares

(209.650)

(60.406)

Dividends paid

(1.438.688)

(1.884.537)

Total inflows / (outflows) from financing Activities (c)

10.247.517

2.247.248

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

of the period (a) + (b) + (c)

5.349.489

2.121.077

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

6.377.744

4.256.667

Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

11.727.234

6.377.744

Halkida, 6 April 2023

Chairman of the Board of

C.E.O.

C.F.O.

Head of Accounting Department

Directors

Georgios Gatzaros

Menelaos Tassopoulos

Mary Iskalatian

Alexandros Georgiadis

ID. No. ΑΝ 649624

ID. No. ΑΟ 126046

ID. No. . Α0 533663

ID. No. ΑΜ 992916

E.C.G. Licence No. 50454/A' Class

Disclaimer

Papoutsanis SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 15:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
11:14aPapoutsanis S A : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
04/05Papoutsanis S A : Invitation-annual briefing for analysts
PU
01/18Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
01/02Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
2022Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
2022Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
2022Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
2022Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
2022Papoutsanis S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
2022Papoutsanis S A : Own shares buy-back announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 71,6 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Papoutsanis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPOUTSANIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,31 €
Average target price 3,90 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
Managers and Directors
Menelaos Tasopoulos Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Mairi Chainkoui Iskalatian Financial Director & Executive Director
Georgios Sotiriou Gkatzaros Chairman
Dimitrios Panagiotis Papoutsanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christos Petrou Georgalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAPOUTSANIS S.A.-1.70%68
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-0.07%45 779
UNICHARM CORPORATION5.19%24 155
ESSITY AB11.38%20 585
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-11.82%5 411
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.91%3 035
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer