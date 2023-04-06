Papoutsanis S A : Quarterly Earnings Document

|
|
|
1.1-
|
1.1-
|
|
|
31.12.2022
|
31.12.2021
|
Turnover
|
70.749.375
|
54.768.621
|
Gross Profit
|
17.297.363
|
17.773.205
|
Earnings before taxes, interest and investing results (EBIT)
|
4.680.720
|
|
6.516.061
|
Profits before tax
|
3.932.634
|
6.103.242
|
Profits after tax (A)
|
2.995.376
|
4.925.431
|
Other total income after tax (B)
|
17.373
|
(2.714)
|
Comprehensive total income after tax (A) + (B)
|
3.012.750
|
4.922.716
|
Profits after tax per share
|
0,1107
|
0,1823
|
Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation
|
|
|
|
amortization and investing results
|
7.235.743
|
8.263.479
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW STATEMENT (INDIRECT METHOD)
|
|
|
|
|
1.1-
|
1.1-
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
31.12.2022
|
31.12.2021
|
Profits before tax
|
3.932.634
|
6.103.242
|
Profit / (Loss) Pre-tax period from discontinued operation
|
|
(1.216)
|
Plus / (minus) adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
2.171.224
|
1.747.418
|
Provisions
|
(637.586)
|
338.890
|
Depreciation of grants
|
(175.300)
|
(161.587)
|
(Revenue) / Expenses of investments
|
(511.903)
|
44.243
|
Finance cost (net)
|
923.387
|
574.406
|
|
|
5.702.456
|
8.645.396
|
Plus/Less adjustments for changes of working capital
|
|
|
|
or related to operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Decrease/(Increase) of trade receivables
|
876.187
|
(3.196.254)
|
Decrease/(Increase) of inventories
|
(2.193.261)
|
357.634
|
(Decrease)/Increase of liabilities (excluding loans)
|
2.894.449
|
3.546.240
|
Minus:
|
|
|
|
Interest and related expenses paid
|
|
(799.785)
|
(513.147)
|
Total inflows / (outflows) from operating activities(a)
|
6.480.046
|
8.839.869
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Participations
|
(2.450.000)
|
-
|
Proceeds from the sale of Participations
|
-
|
7.922
|
Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
|
(8.928.074)
|
(9.029.415)
|
Proceeds from sales of tangible and intangible assets
|
|
-
|
55.453
|
Total of inflows / (outflows) from investing activities (b)
|
(11.378.074)
|
(8.966.039)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from share capital increase
|
93.750
|
98.750
|
Proceeds from issued loans
|
18.068.027
|
10.226.900
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(5.917.904)
|
(5.941.072)
|
Repayment of financial lease liabilities
|
(348.018)
|
(626.853)
|
Collection of a state grant
|
-
|
434.466
|
Purchase of own shares
|
(209.650)
|
(60.406)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(1.438.688)
|
(1.884.537)
|
Total inflows / (outflows) from financing Activities (c)
|
10.247.517
|
2.247.248
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
of the period (a) + (b) + (c)
|
|
5.349.489
|
2.121.077
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
6.377.744
|
4.256.667
|
Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
11.727.234
|
6.377.744
|
|
|
|
|