    PPY   AU000000PPY9

PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(PPY)
Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - BDO Appointed as Auditor

06/04/2021
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 4 June 2021

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Papyrus Australia Ltd (ASX:PPY)("Company"/"Papyrus") a world leading "agricultural waste fibre technology company" announces that BDO Audit (SA) Pty Ltd ("BDO") have been appointed as the Company's Auditors with effect from today, 4 June 2021. This appointment follows the resignation of Grant Thornton and ASIC's consent to same.

The Board's decision to change auditors was made following a consultation process, and chose BDO based on their reputation and experience, and their international network particularly in Egypt where the Papyrus Egypt factory is located.

In accordance with section 327(c) of the Corporations Act 2001, a resolution will be tabled at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting to ratify the appointment of BDO as the Company's auditor.

The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Grant Thornton for their valued assistance and services to the Company since our ASX listing in 2005 to date.

For more information, please contact:

Vince Rigano

Company Secretary +614 1923 5133

Disclaimer

Papyrus Australia Limited published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 06:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,24  0,18  0,18 
Net income 2020 -0,13 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2020 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 10 148 369x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Papyrus Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ramy Abraham Azer Managing Director & Executive Director
Edward Michael Byrt Non-Executive Chairman
Vincent Peter-Rigano Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
David Attias Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LIMITED-40.74%10
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.91%21 022
SUZANO S.A.1.26%15 748
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.76%14 805
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-2.69%11 876
SCG PACKAGING34.34%7 691