Par Drugs and Chemicals : Annual General Meeting

PAR/CS/NSE/2022-23/36 Date: 11/09/2022

To,

The Manager

Listing department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 051

Maharashtra

Subject: Voting Result and Scrutinizer report

Ref.: Symbol- PAR, ISIN: INE04LG01015

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that 23rd Annual General Meeting of Company held on Saturday, 10th Day of September, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at TaraSuns, B/h Yash Complex, B/s Sonal Park, G.E.R.I. Road, Gotri, Vadodara -390021, Gujarat, India

As per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Listing Regulations and the relevant Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Company had provided remote e-voting facility to its Shareholders for voting on the businesses transacted at the AGM. The Company had appointed Mr. Dip Patel of DG Patel & Associate, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutiniser for remote e- voting and voting at the AGM. As per the Scrutiniser's Report, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of 23rd AGM have been duly approved by the Shareholders with requisite majority. The Scrutiniser's Report is enclosed as an annexure.

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the consolidated outcome of voting held through remote e-voting and voting through ballot paper during the 23rd AGM of the Company.

Kindly take on the record and acknowledge the receipt.

.

Yours Faithfully,

For PAR DRUGS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

_________________

(Sanket B. Trivedi)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Page 1 of 6