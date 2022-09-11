Advanced search
    PAR   INE04LG01015

PAR DRUGS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

(PAR)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
173.10 INR   +0.82%
03:40aPAR DRUGS AND CHEMICALS : General updates
PU
07/28Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/161,232,000 Equity Shares of Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAY-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Par Drugs and Chemicals : General updates

09/11/2022 | 03:40am EDT
PAR/CS/NSE/2022-23/35

Date: 11/09/2022

To,

The Manager

Listing department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 051

Maharashtra

Subject: Voting Results of AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Ref.: Our letter dated 18/07/2022, Intimation under Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) of Request received for reclassification of shareholding from 'Promoter/Promoter Group' to 'Public' Category; our letter dated 29/07/2022, Outcome & Extract of minutes of the board meeting considering such request which would include the views of the board under Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) and; our letter dated 28/07/2022 of intimation of notice of Annual General meeting of Par drugs and Chemicals limited to consider and to approve Re-classification from "Promoters/Promoter Group" category to "Public" category, as an ordinary resolution.

Symbol- PAR, ISIN: INE04LG01015

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to above subject and reference, We would like to inform you that the ordinary resolution to consider and to approve Re-classification from "Promoters/Promoter Group" category to "Public" category, has been passed by the Members of the Company by requisite majority in the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Company held on Saturday, 10th Day of September, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at TaraSuns, B/h Yash Complex, B/s Sonal Park, G.E.R.I. Road, Gotri, Vadodara -390021, Gujarat, India.

The resolution is deemed as passed on Saturday, 10th Day of September, 2022.

Page 1 of 7

Please find enclosed the Voting Results.

Kindly take on the record and acknowledge the receipt.

Yours Faithfully,

For PAR DRUGS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

_________________

(Sanket B. Trivedi)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Page 2 of 7

Voting Result of the Resolutions passed at 23rd Annual General Meeting

[As per Regulation 44(3) of Listing Regulations]

Name of the company

Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited

Date of AGM

10th September, 2022

Date of AGM Notice

28th July, 2022

Venue

E-voting period

TaraSuns, B/h Yash Complex, B/s

Sonal Park, G.E.R.I. Road, Gotri,

Vadodara -390021, Gujarat, India.

From

Tuesday, 6th September, 2022 at 09:00 A.M. IST

to

Friday, 9th September, 2022 at 05:00 P.M. IST.

Total number of shareholders as on cut-off on Friday, 4711

September 02, 2022

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in

30

person or through proxy

Promoters & Promoter Group

6

Public

24

TOTAL

30

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing / Other Audio

Visual Means

Promoters & Promoter Group

Not Applicable

Public

Not Applicable

TOTAL

Not Applicable

Page 3 of 7

Note: Shareholding as on 2nd
Total
Poll
Postal
Ballot
Total
Public Non
Institutions
Postal
Ballot
Total E-Voting
Poll
Public Institutions
0
Poll
Postal
Ballot
Total E-Voting
Promoter and Promoter Group
E-Voting
[1]
AGENDA: 1
Resolution Required : (Ordinary)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
Category Mode of No. of
Voting shares held

AGENDA WISE DISCLOSURE:

1 - To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2022 together with the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor thereon.

NO

No. of

% of Votes

No. of

No. of

% of Votes in

% of Votes

No. of

votes

Polled on

Votes - in

Votes -

favour on

against on

votes

polled

outstanding

favour

Against

votes polled

votes polled

Invalid

shares

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}

[7]={[5]/[2]}

[8]

*100

*100

*100

9130636

100.00

9130636

0

100.00

0.00

0

9130886

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

9130636

100.00

9130636

0

100.00

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

73911

2.33

73911

0

100.00

0.00

0

3173750

72747

2.29

72747

0

100.00

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

146658

4.62

146658

0

100.00

0.00

0

12304636

9277294

75.40

9277294

0

100.00

0.00

0

September, 2022

Page 4 of 7

AGENDA: 2

Resolution Required : (Ordinary)

2 - To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Falgun Vallabhbhai Savani, Chairman & Managing

Director (DIN: 00198236), who retires by rotation and being eligible offer himself for re-

appointment.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are

NO

interested in the agenda/resolution?

Category

Mode of

No. of

No. of

% of Votes

No. of

No. of

% of Votes

% of Votes

No. of

Voting

shares

votes

Polled on

Votes - in

Votes -

in favour on

against on

votes

held

polled

outstanding

favour

Against

votes

votes

Invalid

shares

polled

polled

[1]

[2]

[3]={[2]/[1]}

[4]

[5]

[6]={[4]/[2]}

[7]={[5]/[2]}

[8]

*100

*100

*100

Promoter

E-Voting

9130636

100.00

9130636

0

100

0

0

and

Poll

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

Promoter

9130886

Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

Total

9130636

100.00

9130636

0

100

0

0

Public

E-Voting

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

Institutions

Poll

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

Postal Ballot

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

Total

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0

0

Public Non

E-Voting

73911

2.33

68116

5795

92.16

7.84

0

Institutions

Poll

3173750

72747

2.29

72747

0

100.00

0.00

0

Postal Ballot

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

Total

146658

4.62

140863

5795

96.05

3.95

0

Total

12304636

9277294

75.40

9271499

5795

99.94

0.06

0

Note: Shareholding as on 2nd September, 2022

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Par Drugs and Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 07:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
