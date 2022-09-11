Par Drugs and Chemicals : General updates

PAR/CS/NSE/2022-23/35 Date: 11/09/2022

To,

The Manager

Listing department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 051

Maharashtra

Subject: Voting Results of AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Ref.: Our letter dated 18/07/2022, Intimation under Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) of Request received for reclassification of shareholding from 'Promoter/Promoter Group' to 'Public' Category; our letter dated 29/07/2022, Outcome & Extract of minutes of the board meeting considering such request which would include the views of the board under Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) and; our letter dated 28/07/2022 of intimation of notice of Annual General meeting of Par drugs and Chemicals limited to consider and to approve Re-classification from "Promoters/Promoter Group" category to "Public" category, as an ordinary resolution.

Symbol- PAR, ISIN: INE04LG01015

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to above subject and reference, We would like to inform you that the ordinary resolution to consider and to approve Re-classification from "Promoters/Promoter Group" category to "Public" category, has been passed by the Members of the Company by requisite majority in the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Company held on Saturday, 10th Day of September, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at TaraSuns, B/h Yash Complex, B/s Sonal Park, G.E.R.I. Road, Gotri, Vadodara -390021, Gujarat, India.

The resolution is deemed as passed on Saturday, 10th Day of September, 2022.

