Par Drugs and Chemicals : General updates

Subject: Voting Results of AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Ref.: Our letter dated 18/07/2022, Intimation under Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) of Request received for reclassification of shareholding from 'Promoter/Promoter Group' to 'Public' Category; our letter dated 29/07/2022, Outcome & Extract of minutes of the board meeting considering such request which would include the views of the board under Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) and; our letter dated 28/07/2022 of intimation of notice of Annual General meeting of Par drugs and Chemicals limited to consider and to approve Re-classification from "Promoters/Promoter Group" category to "Public" category, as an ordinary resolution.
Symbol- PAR, ISIN: INE04LG01015
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to above subject and reference, We would like to inform you that the ordinary resolution to consider and to approve Re-classification from "Promoters/Promoter Group" category to "Public" category, has been passed by the Members of the Company by requisite majority in the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Company held on Saturday, 10th Day of September, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at TaraSuns, B/h Yash Complex, B/s Sonal Park, G.E.R.I. Road, Gotri, Vadodara -390021, Gujarat, India.
The resolution is deemed as passed on Saturday, 10th Day of September, 2022.
Page 1 of 7
Please find enclosed the Voting Results.
Kindly take on the record and acknowledge the receipt.
Yours Faithfully,
For PAR DRUGS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
_________________
(Sanket B. Trivedi)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Page 2 of 7
Voting Result of the Resolutions passed at 23rd Annual General Meeting
[As per Regulation 44(3) of Listing Regulations]
Name of the company
Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited
Date of AGM
10th September, 2022
Date of AGM Notice
28th July, 2022
Venue
E-voting period
TaraSuns, B/h Yash Complex, B/s
Sonal Park, G.E.R.I. Road, Gotri,
Vadodara -390021, Gujarat, India.
From
Tuesday, 6th September, 2022 at 09:00 A.M. IST
to
Friday, 9th September, 2022 at 05:00 P.M. IST.
Total number of shareholders as on cut-off on Friday, 4711
September 02, 2022
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in
30
person or through proxy
Promoters & Promoter Group
6
Public
24
TOTAL
30
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing / Other Audio
Visual Means
Promoters & Promoter Group
Not Applicable
Public
Not Applicable
TOTAL
Not Applicable
Page 3 of 7
Note: Shareholding as on 2nd
Total
Poll
Postal
Ballot
Total
Public Non
Institutions
Postal
Ballot
TotalE-Voting
Poll
Public Institutions
0
Poll
Postal
Ballot
TotalE-Voting
Promoter and Promoter Group
E-Voting
[1]
AGENDA: 1
Resolution Required : (Ordinary)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
Category Mode of No. of
Voting shares held
AGENDA WISE DISCLOSURE:
1 - To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2022 together with the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor thereon.
NO
No. of
% of Votes
No. of
No. of
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of
votes
Polled on
Votes - in
Votes -
favour on
against on
votes
polled
outstanding
favour
Against
votes polled
votes polled
Invalid
shares
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}
[7]={[5]/[2]}
[8]
*100
*100
*100
9130636
100.00
9130636
0
100.00
0.00
0
9130886
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
9130636
100.00
9130636
0
100.00
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
73911
2.33
73911
0
100.00
0.00
0
3173750
72747
2.29
72747
0
100.00
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
146658
4.62
146658
0
100.00
0.00
0
12304636
9277294
75.40
9277294
0
100.00
0.00
0
September, 2022
Page 4 of 7
AGENDA: 2
Resolution Required : (Ordinary)
2 - To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Falgun Vallabhbhai Savani, Chairman & Managing
Director (DIN: 00198236), who retires by rotation and being eligible offer himself for re-
appointment.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are
NO
interested in the agenda/resolution?
Category
Mode of
No. of
No. of
% of Votes
No. of
No. of
% of Votes
% of Votes
No. of
Voting
shares
votes
Polled on
Votes - in
Votes -
in favour on
against on
votes
held
polled
outstanding
favour
Against
votes
votes
Invalid
shares
polled
polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}
[7]={[5]/[2]}
[8]
*100
*100
*100
Promoter
E-Voting
9130636
100.00
9130636
0
100
0
0
and
Poll
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
Promoter
9130886
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
Total
9130636
100.00
9130636
0
100
0
0
Public
E-Voting
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
Institutions
Poll
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
Postal Ballot
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
Total
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0
0
Public Non
E-Voting
73911
2.33
68116
5795
92.16
7.84
0
Institutions
Poll
3173750
72747
2.29
72747
0
100.00
0.00
0
Postal Ballot
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
Total
146658
4.62
140863
5795
96.05
3.95
0
Total
12304636
9277294
75.40
9271499
5795
99.94
0.06
0
Note: Shareholding as on 2nd September, 2022
Page 5 of 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Par Drugs and Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 07:39:00 UTC.