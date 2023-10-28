Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 258.87 million compared to INR 248.18 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 259.36 million compared to INR 248.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 48.92 million compared to INR 37.25 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.97 compared to INR 3.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.97 compared to INR 3.03 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 488.22 million compared to INR 483.25 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 488.83 million compared to INR 484.94 million a year ago. Net income was INR 73.59 million compared to INR 60.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.98 compared to INR 4.89 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.98 compared to INR 4.89 a year ago.