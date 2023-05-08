Par Pacific : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05/08/2023
8-K
Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Company held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 2, 2023. The following proposals were submitted to the holders of the Company's common stock for a vote:
1.
The election of eleven nominees to the Board of Directors;
2.
The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;
3.
The advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation; and
4.
The approval of the amendment to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
The results of such votes were as follows:
1. The following votes were cast in the election of the Board of Directors:
Name of Nominee
Number of
Votes
Voted For
Number of
Votes
Withheld
Number of
Broker Non-Votes
Robert S. Silberman
45,667,043
690,270
4,826,341
Melvyn N. Klein
25,078,417
21,278,896
4,826,341
Curtis V. Anastasio
46,105,368
251,945
4,826,341
Anthony R. Chase
40,688,931
5,668,382
4,826,341
Timothy Clossey
46,137,165
220,148
4,826,341
Philip S. Davidson
46,152,569
204,744
4,826,341
Walter A. Dods, Jr.
34,929,972
11,427,341
4,826,341
Katherine Hatcher
36,337,266
10,020,047
4,826,341
William Monteleone
45,235,491
1,121,822
4,826,341
William C. Pate
46,154,123
203,190
4,826,341
Aaron Zell
46,108,426
248,887
4,826,341
2. The following votes were cast in the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023:
Number of Votes
Voted For
Number of Votes
Voted Against
Number of Votes
Abstaining
Number of
Broker Non-Votes
50,986,345
185,815
11,494
0
3. The following votes were cast on the advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation:
Number of Votes
Voted For
Number of Votes
Voted Against
Number of Votes
Abstaining
Number of
Broker Non-Votes
45,891,211
456,616
9,485
4,826,342
4. The following votes were cast on the approval of the amendment to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan:
Number of Votes
Voted For
Number of Votes
Voted Against
Number of Votes
Abstaining
Number of
Broker Non-Votes
46,329,510
17,640
10,163
4,826,341
