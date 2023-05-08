Advanced search
PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(PARR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-05 pm EDT
20.66 USD   -2.82%
Par Pacific : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/08/2023
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 2, 2023

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-36550 84-1060803
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
825 Town & Country Lane, Suite 1500
Houston, Texas 77024
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(281)899-4800

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
of which registered

Common stock, $0.01 par value PARR New York Stock Exchange
Item 5.07

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 2, 2023. The following proposals were submitted to the holders of the Company's common stock for a vote:

1.

The election of eleven nominees to the Board of Directors;

2.

The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;

3.

The advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation; and

4.

The approval of the amendment to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

The results of such votes were as follows:

1. The following votes were cast in the election of the Board of Directors:

Name of Nominee

Number of
Votes
Voted For 		Number of
Votes
Withheld 		Number of
Broker
Non-Votes

Robert S. Silberman

45,667,043 690,270 4,826,341

Melvyn N. Klein

25,078,417 21,278,896 4,826,341

Curtis V. Anastasio

46,105,368 251,945 4,826,341

Anthony R. Chase

40,688,931 5,668,382 4,826,341

Timothy Clossey

46,137,165 220,148 4,826,341

Philip S. Davidson

46,152,569 204,744 4,826,341

Walter A. Dods, Jr.

34,929,972 11,427,341 4,826,341

Katherine Hatcher

36,337,266 10,020,047 4,826,341

William Monteleone

45,235,491 1,121,822 4,826,341

William C. Pate

46,154,123 203,190 4,826,341

Aaron Zell

46,108,426 248,887 4,826,341

2. The following votes were cast in the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023:

Number of Votes
Voted For

Number of Votes
Voted Against

Number of Votes
Abstaining

Number of
Broker Non-Votes

50,986,345 185,815 11,494 0

3. The following votes were cast on the advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation:

Number of Votes
Voted For

Number of Votes
Voted Against

Number of Votes
Abstaining

Number of
Broker Non-Votes

45,891,211 456,616 9,485 4,826,342

4. The following votes were cast on the approval of the amendment to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan:

Number of Votes
Voted For

Number of Votes
Voted Against

Number of Votes
Abstaining

Number of
Broker Non-Votes

46,329,510 17,640 10,163 4,826,341

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.
Dated: May 5, 2023

/s/ Jeffrey R. Hollis

Jeffrey R. Hollis

Senior Vice President, General

Counsel, and Secretary

Disclaimer

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
