Par Pacific : Quarterly Results Document

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE Item 1. BUSINESS 1 Item 1A. RISK FACTORS 19 Item 1B. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 32 Item 2. PROPERTIES 32 Item 3. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS 32 Item 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES 32 33 35 36 68 70 70 70 73 Item 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 73 Item 11. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 73 Item 12. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS 73 Item 13. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE 73 Item 14. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES 73 74 F-66 PART I

Item 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS, AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES Item 6. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Item 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Item 7A. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

Item 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA

Item 9. CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE Item 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

Item 9B. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 15. EXHIBITS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES

Item 16. FORM 10-K SUMMARY

PART II

PART IIIPART IVi

Glossary of Selected Industry Terms

Unless otherwise noted or indicated by context, the following terms used in this Annual Report on Form 10- K have the following meanings:

barrel or bbl A common unit of measure in the oil industry, which equates to 42 gallons.

blendstocks Various compounds that are combined with gasoline or diesel from the crude oil refining process to make finished gasoline and diesel; these may include natural gasoline, FCC unit gasoline, ethanol, reformate, or butane, among others. Brent A light, sweet North Sea crude oil, characterized by an API gravity of 38 degrees and a sulfur content of approximately 0.4% by weight that is used as a benchmark for other crude oils. cardlock Automated unattended fueling sites that are open all day and are designed for commercial fleet vehicles. catalyst A substance that alters, accelerates, or instigates chemical changes, but is not produced as a product of the refining process. CO2 Carbon dioxide. condensate Light hydrocarbons which are in gas form underground, but are a liquid at normal temperatures and pressure. crack spread A simplified calculation that measures the difference between the price for refined products and crude oil. For example, we reference the 3-1-2 Singapore crack spread, which approximates the per barrel results from processing three barrels of Brent crude oil to produce one barrel of gasoline and two barrels of distillates (diesel and jet fuel). distillates Refers primarily to diesel, heating oil, kerosene, and jet fuel. ethanol A clear, colorless, flammable oxygenated liquid. Ethanol is typically produced chemically from ethylene or biologically from fermentation of various sugars from carbohydrates found in agricultural crops and cellulosic residues from crops or wood. It is used in the United States as a gasoline octane enhancer and oxygenate. feedstocks Crude oil or partially refined petroleum products that are further processed into refined products. jobber A petroleum marketer. LSFO Low sulfur fuel oil. Mbbls Thousand barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Mbpd Thousand barrels per day. MMbbls Million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. MMbtu Million British thermal units, a unit of measurement for natural gas. MMcfd Million cubic feet per day, a unit of measurement for natural gas. MW Megawatt, a unit of measurement for electricity or other energy transfer. A watt is a unit of work at the rate of one joule per second or current at the rate of one ampere across a potential difference of one volt. NGL Natural gas liquid; includes hydrocarbons such as ethane, propane, butane, natural gasoline, etc. NOx Nitrogen oxides. refined products Petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, that are produced by a refinery. SO2 Sulfur dioxide. SPM Single point mooring. Also known as a single buoy mooring, refers to a loading buoy that is anchored offshore and serves as an interconnect for tankers loading or offloading crude oil and refined products. throughput The volume processed through a unit or refinery. turnaround A periodically required standard procedure to inspect, refurbish, repair, and maintain a refinery. This process involves the shutdown and inspection of major processing units and typically occurs every three to seven years, depending on unit type. ULSD Ultra-low sulfur diesel. WTI West Texas Intermediate crude oil, a light, sweet crude oil, typically characterized by an API gravity between 38 degrees and 40 degrees and a sulfur content of approximately 0.3% by weight that is used as a benchmark for other crude oils. yield The percentage of refined products that is produced from crude oil and other feedstocks, net of fuel used as energy.

PART I

Item 1. BUSINESS

OVERVIEW

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Our strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically-complex markets.

Our business is organized into three primary segments:

1) Refining - We own and operate four refineries, including one idled refinery, with total operating throughput capacity of over 150 Mbpd. Our refineries in Kapolei, Hawaii, produce ultra-low sulfur diesel ("ULSD"), gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil ("LSFO"), and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii. We idled one of our Kapolei refineries in the first quarter of 2020 for economic reasons. Our refinery in Newcastle, Wyoming, produces gasoline, ULSD, jet fuel, and other associated refined products that are primarily marketed in Wyoming and South Dakota. Our refinery in Tacoma, Washington, produces distillates, gasoline, asphalt, and other associated refined products that are primarily marketed in the Pacific Northwest.

2) Retail - We operate 123 fuel retail outlets in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. Our fuel retail outlets in Hawaii sell gasoline and diesel throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. We operate convenience stores at 34 of our Hawaii retail fuel outlets that sell merchandise such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries. Our Hawaii retail network includes Hele and "76" branded fuel retail sites, company-operated convenience stores, 7-Eleven operated convenience stores, other sites operated by third parties, and unattended cardlock stations. Through December 31, 2020, we rebranded 42 of our fueling stations in Hawaii to Hele (the Hawaiian word for movement or "let's go") and all 34 company-operated convenience stores in Hawaii to "nomnom," a new proprietary brand. Our retail outlets in Washington and Idaho sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise and operate under the "Cenex®" and "Zip Trip®" brand names. We began to rebrand our 33 Washington and Idaho locations during December 2020 to "nomnom" and the rebranding of four sites was completed as of December 31, 2020.

3) Logistics - We operate an extensive multi-modal logistics network spanning the Pacific, the Northwest, and the Rockies. We own and operate terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring ("SPM"), and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. We lease marine vessels for the movement of petroleum, refined products, and ethanol between the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii. We own and operate a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serve Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. We own and operate logistics assets in Washington, including a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. In 2020, we completed a project at our Tacoma, Washington, location to allow for the storage and shipment of ethanol through our unit train and marine terminals.

We also own a 46.0% equity investment in Laramie Energy, LLC ("Laramie Energy"), a joint venture entity focused on producing natural gas in Garfield, Mesa, and Rio Blanco counties, Colorado.

Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The spread and severity of a new coronavirus, referred to as COVID-19, in conjunction with government and other preventative measures taken to mitigate the spread of the virus, have caused severe disruptions in the worldwide economy, including the global demand for crude oil and refined products, the movement of people and goods in the United States, and the global supply chain for industrial and commercial production, all of which have in turn disrupted our businesses and operations and impacted our financial performance in 2020. We continue to actively monitor the impact of the global situation on our people, operations, financial condition, liquidity, suppliers, customers, and industry, and are actively responding to the impacts that these matters have on our business. Please read Item 1A. - Risk Factors and Item 7. - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Overview for further discussion of the risks, uncertainties, and actions we have taken in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic impact.

1