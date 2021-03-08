Par Pacific : Quarterly Results Document

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FORM 10-K

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(Mark One)

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File No. 001-36550 ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Delaware

84-1060803

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

825 Town & Country Lane, Suite 1500

Houston, Texas

77024

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (281) 899-4800

Securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Name of Exchange on which registered

Common stock, $0.01 par value

PARR

New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Trading Symbol(s)

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ¨ No ý

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ¨ No ý

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ý No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

¨

Accelerated filer

ý

Non-accelerated filer

¨

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No ý

The aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates of the registrant was approximately $358,541,131 based on the closing sales price of the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2020. As of March 1, 2021, 54,008,527 shares of the registrant's Common Stock, $0.01 par value, were issued and outstanding.

Documents Incorporated By Reference

Certain information required to be disclosed in Part III of this report is incorporated by reference from the registrant's definitive proxy statement or an amendment to this report, which will be filed with the SEC not later than 120 days after the end of the fiscal year covered by this report.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

Item 1. BUSINESS

1

Item 1A. RISK FACTORS

19

Item 1B. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

32

Item 2. PROPERTIES

32

Item 3. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

32

Item 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES

32

33

35

36

68

70

70

70

73

Item 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

73

Item 11. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

73

Item 12. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS

73

Item 13. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE

73

Item 14. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES

73

74

F-66

PART I

Item 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS, AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES Item 6. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Item 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Item 7A. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

Item 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA

Item 9. CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE Item 9A. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

Item 9B. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 15. EXHIBITS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES

Item 16. FORM 10-K SUMMARY

PART II

PART IIIPART IVi

Glossary of Selected Industry Terms

Unless otherwise noted or indicated by context, the following terms used in this Annual Report on Form 10- K have the following meanings:

barrel or bbl A common unit of measure in the oil industry, which equates to 42 gallons.

blendstocks

Various compounds that are combined with gasoline or diesel from the crude oil refining process to

make finished gasoline and diesel; these may include natural gasoline, FCC unit gasoline, ethanol,

reformate, or butane, among others.

Brent

A light, sweet North Sea crude oil, characterized by an API gravity of 38 degrees and a sulfur content of

approximately 0.4% by weight that is used as a benchmark for other crude oils.

cardlock

Automated unattended fueling sites that are open all day and are designed for commercial fleet vehicles.

catalyst

A substance that alters, accelerates, or instigates chemical changes, but is not produced as a product of

the refining process.

CO2

Carbon dioxide.

condensate

Light hydrocarbons which are in gas form underground, but are a liquid at normal temperatures and

pressure.

crack spread

A simplified calculation that measures the difference between the price for refined products and crude

oil. For example, we reference the 3-1-2 Singapore crack spread, which approximates the per barrel

results from processing three barrels of Brent crude oil to produce one barrel of gasoline and two barrels

of distillates (diesel and jet fuel).

distillates

Refers primarily to diesel, heating oil, kerosene, and jet fuel.

ethanol

A clear, colorless, flammable oxygenated liquid. Ethanol is typically produced chemically from ethylene

or biologically from fermentation of various sugars from carbohydrates found in agricultural crops and

cellulosic residues from crops or wood. It is used in the United States as a gasoline octane enhancer and

oxygenate.

feedstocks

Crude oil or partially refined petroleum products that are further processed into refined products.

jobber

A petroleum marketer.

LSFO

Low sulfur fuel oil.

Mbbls

Thousand barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons.

Mbpd

Thousand barrels per day.

MMbbls

Million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons.

MMbtu

Million British thermal units, a unit of measurement for natural gas.

MMcfd

Million cubic feet per day, a unit of measurement for natural gas.

MW

Megawatt, a unit of measurement for electricity or other energy transfer. A watt is a unit of work at the

rate of one joule per second or current at the rate of one ampere across a potential difference of one volt.

NGL

Natural gas liquid; includes hydrocarbons such as ethane, propane, butane, natural gasoline, etc.

NOx

Nitrogen oxides.

refined products

Petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, that are produced by a refinery.

SO2

Sulfur dioxide.

SPM

Single point mooring. Also known as a single buoy mooring, refers to a loading buoy that is anchored

offshore and serves as an interconnect for tankers loading or offloading crude oil and refined products.

throughput

The volume processed through a unit or refinery.

turnaround

A periodically required standard procedure to inspect, refurbish, repair, and maintain a refinery. This

process involves the shutdown and inspection of major processing units and typically occurs every three

to seven years, depending on unit type.

ULSD

Ultra-low sulfur diesel.

WTI

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, a light, sweet crude oil, typically characterized by an API gravity

between 38 degrees and 40 degrees and a sulfur content of approximately 0.3% by weight that is used as

a benchmark for other crude oils.

yield

The percentage of refined products that is produced from crude oil and other feedstocks, net of fuel used

as energy.

ii

PART I

Item 1. BUSINESS

OVERVIEW

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Our strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically-complex markets.

Our business is organized into three primary segments:

1) Refining - We own and operate four refineries, including one idled refinery, with total operating throughput capacity of over 150 Mbpd. Our refineries in Kapolei, Hawaii, produce ultra-low sulfur diesel ("ULSD"), gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil ("LSFO"), and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii. We idled one of our Kapolei refineries in the first quarter of 2020 for economic reasons. Our refinery in Newcastle, Wyoming, produces gasoline, ULSD, jet fuel, and other associated refined products that are primarily marketed in Wyoming and South Dakota. Our refinery in Tacoma, Washington, produces distillates, gasoline, asphalt, and other associated refined products that are primarily marketed in the Pacific Northwest.

2) Retail - We operate 123 fuel retail outlets in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. Our fuel retail outlets in Hawaii sell gasoline and diesel throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. We operate convenience stores at 34 of our Hawaii retail fuel outlets that sell merchandise such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries. Our Hawaii retail network includes Hele and "76" branded fuel retail sites, company-operated convenience stores, 7-Eleven operated convenience stores, other sites operated by third parties, and unattended cardlock stations. Through December 31, 2020, we rebranded 42 of our fueling stations in Hawaii to Hele (the Hawaiian word for movement or "let's go") and all 34 company-operated convenience stores in Hawaii to "nomnom," a new proprietary brand. Our retail outlets in Washington and Idaho sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise and operate under the "Cenex®" and "Zip Trip®" brand names. We began to rebrand our 33 Washington and Idaho locations during December 2020 to "nomnom" and the rebranding of four sites was completed as of December 31, 2020.

3) Logistics - We operate an extensive multi-modal logistics network spanning the Pacific, the Northwest, and the Rockies. We own and operate terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring ("SPM"), and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. We lease marine vessels for the movement of petroleum, refined products, and ethanol between the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii. We own and operate a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serve Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. We own and operate logistics assets in Washington, including a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. In 2020, we completed a project at our Tacoma, Washington, location to allow for the storage and shipment of ethanol through our unit train and marine terminals.

We also own a 46.0% equity investment in Laramie Energy, LLC ("Laramie Energy"), a joint venture entity focused on producing natural gas in Garfield, Mesa, and Rio Blanco counties, Colorado.

Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The spread and severity of a new coronavirus, referred to as COVID-19, in conjunction with government and other preventative measures taken to mitigate the spread of the virus, have caused severe disruptions in the worldwide economy, including the global demand for crude oil and refined products, the movement of people and goods in the United States, and the global supply chain for industrial and commercial production, all of which have in turn disrupted our businesses and operations and impacted our financial performance in 2020. We continue to actively monitor the impact of the global situation on our people, operations, financial condition, liquidity, suppliers, customers, and industry, and are actively responding to the impacts that these matters have on our business. Please read Item 1A. - Risk Factors and Item 7. - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Overview for further discussion of the risks, uncertainties, and actions we have taken in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic impact.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
