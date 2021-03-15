From Their Perspective: Highlighting Women Led/Owned Integration PARtners

For decades, the technology industry has been dominated by men. In fact, according to a recent TrustRadius survey, nearly three-fourths of women in tech say they're outnumbered by men 2:1 in the workplace. More than a quarter of women reported being outnumbered 5:1.

Despite the lack of women in tech, the ratios are slowly improving. Women are making massive inroads in the industry, utilizing their knowledge and skills to create and lead dynamic companies in many ways. As society continues to shift its focus toward emerging technology, it's increasingly important to celebrate the women who are paving the way for others to make their mark.

PAR recently interviewed three women who are leading the way for several of our integration partners. They sat down with us to talk about their experience, motivation, and what other women can do to succeed.

Mimi Ciabarra - Chief Business Development Officer, OneDine

How did you get your start in the industry?

I had a 20-year career in retail, followed by several years forging partnerships with a non-profit arts and cultural organization, when my brother invited me to join Revel Systems where he was a co-founder. Working at Revel is where I began my dive into the restaurant technology industry.

What is your biggest motivator?

My biggest motivator is building relationships to forge partnerships between companies and technology. I enjoy connecting people and organizations to target new relationships as technology is constantly evolving.

What advice do you have for women hoping to enter the restaurant and restaurant tech industries?

Passion and determination will put you on the path to success in the restaurant and restaurant tech industries. There are unlimited possibilities for growth, and I hope to see more women stepping into these roles in the future.

What does the future look like for women in tech?

The future looks bright for any woman with a desire to succeed in tech. The number of women is constantly increasing. I hope to see more women join leadership positions in tech in the future.

Jessica Valenzuela - CEO/Co-Founder, GoGoGuest

How did you get your start in the industry?

I grew up surrounded by family with a big passion for creating experiences with food and beverages as the centerpiece. My mom managed and co-owned a restaurant, then later my higher education studies focused on Hospitality and Management. Four years ago, after a decade of leading teams in digital advertising and a mobile tech enterprise startup, I pursued a product idea for the hospitality and restaurant industry. We started at ground zero with two MVPs (minimum viable product).

Today, GoGoGuest is used by over 275 early to growth brands across the United States and Canada. Restaurants rely on GoGoGuest for customer engagement and grow customer loyalty across channels (in-store and online).

What is your biggest motivator?

Surprisingly, in spite of the innovation in cloud-technology and access to data, there remains a huge gap for restaurant brands when it comes to taking full control of the customer relationship. Access to customer data, understanding customer data, and using data to increase customer engagement by cohort and grow loyalty in a profitable way has never been easy. We are changing the customer engagement funnel for restaurateurs and making the right tools accessible for independent brands and large multi-location operators.

What advice do you have for women hoping to enter the restaurant and restaurant tech industries?

For women who are first-time restaurant owners and first-time product technology founders, I believe in starting small and creating success before taking the next leap, then rinse and repeat. Seeing success in small bites gives you clarity on your next step. Achieving a nice forward momentum and balancing your actions with good physical, mental and emotional health is key. Embracing a learner's mindset and surrounding yourself with people smarter than you are solid ingredients for success.

Don't let fear be your guide when taking the leap to open your restaurant or start a tech product. Be fearless. Then you can do anything.

What does the future look like for women in tech?

We have a long way to go, albeit raising awareness, encouragement, and more programs for women in STEM, we will get there. PAR's partner ecosystem is a bright light making waves and opportunities for women tech founders like me. We're a young and growing company, super excited to be in the company of industry veterans.

Dominika Glueck, Founder, birdbill

How did you get your start in the industry?

My husband and I enjoy dining out. We both have a technology background and we saw an opportunity to create new digital solutions to help others, so we started the birdbill app.

What is your biggest motivator?

I want to see people using and loving our product and services.

What advice do you have for women hoping to enter the restaurant and restaurant tech industries?

Go for it. Now is the time.

What does the future look like for women in tech?

I hope technology will continue to become more and more accessible so that eventually all women with the interest and motivation are afforded the opportunity to succeed and thrive in this space.