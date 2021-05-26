Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PAR Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICYMI: 2021 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers Awards

05/26/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digital ordering took a major step forward in 2020,but several brands wrapped their arms around the idea of third-party delivery, curbside, and even subscription-based orders to connect people with the food they love.

Brands like Zoup and Dickey's Barbecue Pit leaned into third-party delivery tokeep the doors open and continue serving guests. Whether it was Zoup's savorysoupmeal kits or Dickey's at-home delivery meat packs, they were able to stay ahead of the pandemic and continue getting food out the door, albeit in a slightly different way. Fazoli'sadded a unique family meal specialto its menu, which generated almost 20,000orders over a five-week period.

Other concepts enhanced their online ordering and loyalty apps to keep guests coming back for more, including Tropical Smoothie Café and MooyahBurgers, Fries & Shakes. Tropical Smoothie Café launched an updated version of its mobile appand partnered with DoorDashto launch a branded delivery service for guests using their mobile app. Mooyah, for its part, used its loyalty app(powered by Punchh) to generate an impressive 32% increase in users.

Mobile ordering was also the name of the game for Slim Chickens, which implemented curbside pick-up and delivery into its growing mobile ordering repertoire. The famous chicken concept also used its point of sale system to team up with third-party delivery to continue serving guests wherever they are.

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 20:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
04:27pICYMI : 2021 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers Awards
PU
07:31aPAR TECHNOLOGY  : Employee Rewards App Provider Onaroll Joins PAR Technology's B..
BU
05/24PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION  : to Participate in the BTIG Restaurant Technology F..
BU
05/20PAR TECHNOLOGY  : DiBella's Subs Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Data Centr..
BU
05/17PAR TECHNOLOGY  : What Does the CDC's Lifted Mask Mandate Mean for Restaurants?
PU
05/17PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION  : to Participate in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual ..
BU
05/13WHY RESTAURANTS NEED TO CARE ABOUT C : Part 1
PU
05/12PAR TECHNOLOGY  : ANNOUNCES 2021 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
05/11PAR TECHNOLOGY  : 3 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Punchh
PU
05/10PAR TECHNOLOGY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 263 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 718 M 1 718 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,22x
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PAR Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 103,50 $
Last Close Price 66,21 $
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
James C. Stoffel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION5.45%1 718
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.12.94%29 950
CANON INC.30.11%24 820
INGENICO GROUP30.99%9 386
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.91.88%8 344
TECAN GROUP LTD.1.11%5 871