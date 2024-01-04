Official PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION press release

Leading Bakery Chain Selects PAR Punchh to Elevate Customer Loyalty and Drive Seamless Guest Experience

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announces that Insomnia Cookies, LLC, a well-known chain of bakeries celebrated for its delectable cookies and baked treats, has chosen PAR's industry-leading loyalty and offer solution, PAR Punchh®. This move is set to enhance customer loyalty and elevate the overall engagement across Insomnia Cookies' expansive network of 240+ stores in the United States.

Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, has selected PAR Punchh to implement an innovative restaurant loyalty platform. This collaboration aims to fortify customer connections, increase frequency, and maximize spend throughout the extensive Insomnia Cookies network.

“At the core of Insomnia lies a commitment to originality and innovation. Collaborating with PAR Punchh allows us to not only enhance our digital experience but also gives insomniacs more reasons to connect with our brand and indulge in the sweet moments we create” said Tom Carusona, Chief Marketing Officer of Insomnia Cookies. "With Punchh's cutting-edge loyalty platform, we're excited to evolve our customer experience, reward our loyal Insomniacs, and provide an even more enjoyable journey for those who crave our warm, delicious creations. Together, we're raising the bar, ensuring every sweet moment is a delightful experience for our valued customers."

Offering a diverse menu featuring more than 20 types of cookies, vegan options, cookie cakes, brownies, milk, ice cream, and ice cream sandwiches, Insomnia Cookies has solidified its position as a go-to destination for cookie enthusiasts, expanding its footprint across the U.S, Canada, and the UK.

"At PAR, we believe in empowering brands to forge meaningful connections with their customers. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive customer loyalty and engagement is exemplified through our collaboration with Insomnia Cookies,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “By leveraging the power of Punchh and our team of experts, Insomnia Cookies is poised to take its customer experience to new heights, creating lasting connections and driving business success."

Punchh leverages artificial intelligence to provide a self-learning process that nurtures and grows a brand's superfan base. The collaboration between Insomnia Cookies and Punchh represents a strategic move to stay at the forefront of customer engagement within the competitive restaurant industry.

Over 200 global enterprises in 20 countries, including brands like Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Casey's (NASDAQ: CASY), and Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, rely on Punchh to boost revenue by fostering strong customer relationships.

To learn more about PAR Technology’s Unified Commerce offerings, visit partech.com.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 250 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. To learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up to date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104980367/en/