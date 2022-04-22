Log in
PAR Technology : 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Form of Proxy Card

04/22/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
SCAN TO

VIEW MATERIALS & VOTE Z

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR TECHNOLOGY PARK 8383 SENECA TURNPIKE NEW HARTFORD, NY 13413-4991

VOTE BY INTERNET

Before The Meeting - Go to www.proxyvote.com or scan the QR Barcode above

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information up until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 2, 2022. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.

During The Meeting - Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PAR2022

You may attend the meeting via the Internet and vote during the meeting. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow available and follow the instructions.

VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903

TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR all the nominees listed and FOR Proposals 2, 3 and 4.

1.

  • 1a. Savneet Singh

  • 1b. Keith E. Pascal

  • 1c. Douglas G. Rauch

  • 1d. Cynthia A. Russo

  • 1e. Narinder Singh

  • 1f. James C. StoffelElection of Directors: Nominees:

SAMPLE (notforuse)

Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions up until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 2, 2022. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

D78530-P68637

THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.

For

Withhold

! ! ! ! ! !

! ! ! ! ! !

Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, or other ﬁduciary, please give full title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized ofﬁcer.

Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]

  • 2. Non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive ofﬁcers.

    KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY

  • 3. Approval of an amendment to the Amended and Restated PAR Technology Corporation 2015 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock available to be issued under the plan.

  • 4. Ratiﬁcation of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent auditors for its ﬁscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Date

Signature (Joint Owners)

For Against Abstain

! !

! !

! !

!

!

!

Date

The Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available atwww.proxyvote.com.

REVOCABLE PROXY - PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS - JUNE 3, 2022

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

The undersigned hereby appoints Savneet Singh and Cathy A. King or any one of them, jointly or severally, as proxies with full power of substitution, to vote all shares of common stock of PAR Technology Corporation (the "Company") which the undersigned is entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PAR2022and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the matters set forth and more particularly described in the accompanying Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement.

SAMPLE (notforuse)

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting:

D78531-P68637

This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed on the reverse side. If no direction is made, this proxy will be voted FOR each of the nominees for director, and FOR Proposals 2, 3 and 4, and in the proxies' discretion with respect to such other business that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTE BY TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET OR COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN,

AND MAIL THIS PROXY CARD PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE.

Continued and to be signed on reverse side

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:58:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
