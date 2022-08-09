Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PAR Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
45.43 USD   +3.37%
07:36aPAR TECHNOLOGY : 8/9/22 – Menu Investor Announcement
PU
07:32aPAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings
BU
07/26                 PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAR Technology : 8/9/22 – Menu Investor Announcement

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
TM

  1. strategically compelling acquisition

1 + 1 = 3

Robust Product: replete Digital Ordering suite of products, delivery, and commerce

Accelerator: significantly improve U.S. and International go-to- market strategy

Aligned Vision: open best-of-breed solutions aligning to build unified experiences for our customers

2

MENUTakes aTransformational Approach to Online Ordering

Solutions

Branded

Branded Web App

Branded

Management Center

Mobile App

Kiosk App

Loyalty & CRM

External Channels Ordering

Delivery & Dispatch

3

MENU Platform is the most Robust Platform We've Ever Seen

4

Menu Fits Our Enterprise-Grade,Best-of-Breed Solutions like a Puzzle

Food Service Technology solutions for all, made easy

Online Ordering

POS

Dispatch

Loyalty Offers &

Labor

Engagement

PaymentsReporting

5

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
07:36aPAR TECHNOLOGY : 8/9/22 – Menu Investor Announcement
PU
07:32aPAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unifie..
BU
07/26                 PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Inform..
BU
07/19PAR Technology Introduces PAR Infinity™, A Bold New Offering to Ensure Nothing Co..
BU
07/19Par Technology Introduces Par Infinity™, A Bold New Offering to Ensure Nothing Com..
CI
07/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for PAR Technology to $44 From $43, Maintains Neutra..
MT
06/29Big Chicken Selects PAR Technology's Brink, Data Central and PAR Pay to Streamline Digi..
BU
06/24PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION(NYSE : PAR) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION(NYSE : PAR) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION(NYSE : PAR) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
Analyst Recommendations on PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 327 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 229 M 1 229 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 509
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,43 $
Average target price 49,17 $
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raju Malhotra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-13.91%1 229
PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED34.96%1 072
XGD INC.-0.82%1 069
POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.25.91%550
AURES TECHNOLOGIES-40.08%57
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG-50.84%29