PAR Technology : 8/9/22 – Menu Investor Announcement
strategically compelling acquisition
1 + 1 = 3
Robust Product: replete Digital Ordering suite of products, delivery, and commerce
Accelerator: significantly improve U.S. and International go-to- market strategy
Aligned Vision: open best-of-breed solutions aligning to build unified experiences for our customers
MENUTakes aTransformational Approach to Online Ordering
Solutions
Branded
Branded Web App
Branded
Management Center
Mobile App
Kiosk App
Loyalty & CRM
External Channels Ordering
Delivery & Dispatch
MENU Platform is the most Robust Platform We've Ever Seen
4
Menu Fits Our Enterprise-Grade,Best-of-Breed Solutions like a Puzzle
Food Service Technology solutions for all, made easy
Online Ordering
POS
Dispatch
Loyalty Offers &
Labor
Engagement
Payments
Reporting
5
